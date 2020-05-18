Other Prices

as on : 18-05-2020 12:52:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)15.007.142252.0039200392500.77
Gur(Jaggery)
Tikonia(UP)65.00-14.7941.2061590023.00
Barhaj(UP)44.00-6.383944.003360335014.29
Shahpura(UP)42.0018.31562.0022402250NC
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)40.0014.291674.002400250023.08
Kudchi(Kar)39.0085.71281.00300033507.14
Lucknow(UP)39.00-13.331529.00327032252.19
Chittoor(AP)30.0011.11429.0040004200-
Bangarpet(Kar)20.00-35.48322.0042004200-
Kiratpur(UP)17.00-5.56896.80285030606.74
Shahjahanpur(UP)16.00-44.83178.50310030654.55
Azamgarh(UP)12.5025379.70338033808.68
Muradabad(UP)12.00NC1418.60308030106.21
Viswan(UP)12.00100274.0025002400-
Gondal(UP)11.20-6.67493.10335033506.69
Ghaziabad(UP)9.0012.51273.00305030508.93
Hardoi(UP)7.00-41.67478.7033403220-
Madhoganj(UP)6.50-23.53365.903250323041.30
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)6.00-2514.0047504750-
Farukhabad(UP)6.0071.43377.003280328026.15
Firozabad(UP)5.30-17.19303.4034103350-
Aligarh(UP)5.00NC1788.003150310025.00
Sirsaganj(UP)5.0042.86191.103050306014.02
Jafarganj(UP)5.00NC269.00345034008.49
Sitapur(UP)4.80-7.6913106.503250322019.93
Jaunpur(UP)2.50-16.67106.003525355011.55
Lalitpur(UP)2.50NC219.8027852785-20.88
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.6765.003350335015.52
Naugarh(UP)2.4020183.00339033808.65
Gazipur(UP)2.00NC229.10346034506.46
Jangipura(UP)2.00-16.6783.60346034006.79
Puranpur(UP)1.60-27.27197.1029102870-
Etah(UP)1.50-2599.903060302014.18
Khair(UP)1.50NC288.803000305011.11
Soharatgarh(UP)1.5015.3885.90341034259.65
Balrampur(UP)1.50NC52.40348034507.08
Dadri(UP)1.505057.50300030007.14
Sahiyapur(UP)1.3062.563.50340034009.15
Achalda(UP)1.202056.403200320018.08
Akbarpur(UP)1.20-14.2948.303750366020.97
Bindki(UP)1.0025221.503400323013.33
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80NC45.702860287015.56
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-56.2560.4033753400-7.28
Sandila(UP)0.70-53.33586.3032303240-
Achnera(UP)0.60-14.2925.603060302015.47
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC80.303295331040.21
Published on May 18, 2020
agriculture