Other Prices

as on : 22-05-2020 12:59:53 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)2.00-33.3346.0020001800-
Hospet(Kar)2.001006.0018001500-
Chintamani(Kar)1.00NC10.0011501200-
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00-2.001200--
Gur(Jaggery)
Muzzafarnagar(UP)150.00-18.929480.00300030005.63
Arakalgud(Kar)70.0084.21108.0030003100-
Chittoor(AP)58.0093.33487.0040004000-
Golagokarnath(UP)50.00-16.671650.003260325023.02
Ghaziabad(UP)35.00288.891308.00305030508.93
Barhaj(UP)30.00-21.054053.003370336014.63
Kudchi(Kar)29.0031.82332.0030003000-3.23
Lakhimpur(UP)25.002584346.003250325017.33
Kiratpur(UP)17.006.25929.80300029505.26
Srirangapattana(Kar)14.00250357.003200260010.34
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)13.00-481754.002400240023.08
Azamgarh(UP)12.50NC392.20340033809.68
Gondal(UP)12.208.93505.30335033507.20
Mihipurwa(UP)12.00-69.231874.802450245022.50
Madhoganj(UP)10.5061.54376.403240325040.87
Vishalpur(UP)10.00122.22235.203110305013.09
Bangarpet(Kar)8.00-60330.0041004200-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)8.0033.3322.0042504750-
Farukhabad(UP)6.508.33383.503240328013.68
Firozabad(UP)6.0013.21309.4033603410-
Viswan(UP)6.00-14.29293.00240024004.35
Mathura(UP)4.00-11.11775.503065301013.52
Sirsaganj(UP)4.00-20205.603080306012.00
Jaunpur(UP)3.5040109.503575352510.34
Puranpur(UP)3.20128.57201.7028502910-
Bareilly(UP)2.00233.33247.203180317015.64
Naugarh(UP)2.00-20187.50340033708.97
Haathras(UP)2.00NC150.50310030006.90
Konch(UP)2.00-13.0449.4028802860-10.00
Nawabganj(UP)1.70NC9.3033503350-
Mothkur(UP)1.60-5013.3030002400-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.50-6.2589.00340034008.80
Balrampur(UP)1.50NC53.90350034807.69
Akbarpur(UP)1.4016.6749.703800375014.11
Basti(UP)1.20-2572.20341034008.25
Naanpara(UP)1.205064.903460335017.29
Khalilabad(UP)1.00-5064.803550354019.93
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6757.403250320019.93
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-23.0864.50340034008.80
Devariya(UP)1.00-66.67125.40336033709.80
Muskara(UP)1.00NC13.50310029601.64
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-5063.2034503385-13.97
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)75.00400794.0031253030-16.47
Goluwala(Raj)24.00-498.0030803125-
Barmer(Raj)1.80-88.39226.4031753025-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.2071.4328.2031603177-4.24
Published on May 22, 2020
