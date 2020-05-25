Other Prices

as on : 25-05-2020 01:05:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC8.001800220080.00
Gur(Jaggery)
Lucknow(UP)37.00-5.131566.0032003270NC
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00-14.291338.00300030507.14
Mihipurwa(UP)15.7030.831890.502450245022.50
Sirsaganj(UP)5.5037.5211.103070308011.64
Devariya(UP)4.00300129.4011753360-61.60
Madhoganj(UP)4.00-61.9380.403200324039.13
Jaunpur(UP)3.50NC113.003650357512.65
Farukhabad(UP)3.00-53.85386.503240324013.68
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)3.00-76.921757.002400240023.08
Badayoun(UP)2.40-4791.503070298011.64
Karvi(UP)1.8028.5792.40304530250.33
Sahiyapur(UP)1.606066.10340034008.80
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.3358.503000300013.21
Sandila(UP)1.0042.86587.3031603230-
Baberu(UP)0.70-41.6722.7030503050-
Fatehpur(UP)0.7016.6763.9037003450-7.73
Jahangirabad(UP)0.70-3048.20285028501.79
Wazirganj(UP)0.60NC22.7030502970-
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)32.00-57.33858.0031153125-16.73
Barmer(Raj)3.90116.67234.2031503175-
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.85-1.703150--19.23
Published on May 25, 2020
