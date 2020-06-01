Other Prices

as on : 01-06-2020 03:41:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC4.0010001200-
Bagepalli(Kar)1.00-2.001600--
Gur(Jaggery)
Shamli(UP)124.00-4.625014.003150312523.53
Muzzafarnagar(UP)80.00-46.679560.00302030006.34
Khatauli(UP)66.50-11.921466.8023902315-
Golagokarnath(UP)55.00101755.003250326022.64
Ghaziabad(UP)50.002590.0034403400-
Lucknow(UP)43.007.51649.00324032001.25
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00-30.003375--
Ghaziabad(UP)25.00251383.00300030007.14
Bangarpet(Kar)20.00-16.67374.0040004100-
Agra(UP)18.50-15.911714.503100308024.00
Barabanki(UP)16.00-23.81959.3032253265-2.57
Madhoganj(UP)12.0050400.403150320036.96
Saharanpur(UP)11.00-65.622247.00302029205.59
Jafarganj(UP)8.00-33.33289.00342034507.55
Hardoi(UP)7.00-22.22494.7031203100-
Kopaganj(UP)5.50-5.17173.00342534008.90
Srirangapattana(Kar)5.00-64.29362.003200320010.34
Arakalgud(Kar)5.00-5.003000--
Faizabad(UP)4.8029.73143.003875365013.97
Mathura(UP)4.20NC783.903020300011.85
Atarra(UP)4.0014.2996.50310030701.64
Mainpuri(UP)3.206.67229.903110310015.19
Kayamganj(UP)3.0020428.003220325010.27
Ajuha(UP)2.80-6.6770.803350338015.52
Robertsganj(UP)2.2012054.30344034455.85
Unnao(UP)2.001009.8032003215-
Pilibhit(UP)2.00-23.08756.40291028704.49
Utraula(UP)1.80-103.8034003400-
Bharthna(UP)1.80-2561.703600360022.03
Etah(UP)1.20NC102.30305030807.39
Chandoli(UP)1.1022.2210.703600357513.39
Sandila(UP)1.0042.86589.0031003200-
Tundla(UP)1.00-71.4366.303080301022.22
Achnera(UP)0.7016.6726.303080306016.23
Published on June 01, 2020
