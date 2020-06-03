Other Prices

as on : 03-06-2020 11:42:47 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC12.001700160070.00
Gur(Jaggery)
Tikonia(UP)129.80-3.853206.5031803265-6.47
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0016.6784436.003230325016.61
Barhaj(UP)34.00-5.564123.003390338014.92
Firozabad(UP)4.20-12.5318.4033203320-
Jaunpur(UP)3.206.67119.203635364012.19
Pilibhit(UP)2.5025758.90293029105.21
Kosikalan(UP)2.005.26128.2030103000-
Naugarh(UP)2.00NC194.50338034008.16
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)2.00-83.331786.002300230017.95
Badayoun(UP)1.60-27.27797.303160315014.91
Achalda(UP)1.202060.603400340025.46
Akbarpur(UP)1.202051.903800385014.11
Achnera(UP)0.70NC27.703090308016.60
Taramira
Beawar(Raj)2.40-73.33139.6034253350-8.67
Goluwala(Raj)1.00-96.97166.0033003215-
Published on June 03, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
