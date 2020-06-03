Other Prices

Can we find the right balance in our labour laws?
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|BunchBeans
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|1.00
|NC
|12.00
|1700
|1600
|70.00
|Gur(Jaggery)
|Tikonia(UP)
|129.80
|-3.85
|3206.50
|3180
|3265
|-6.47
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|35.00
|16.67
|84436.00
|3230
|3250
|16.61
|Barhaj(UP)
|34.00
|-5.56
|4123.00
|3390
|3380
|14.92
|Firozabad(UP)
|4.20
|-12.5
|318.40
|3320
|3320
|-
|Jaunpur(UP)
|3.20
|6.67
|119.20
|3635
|3640
|12.19
|Pilibhit(UP)
|2.50
|25
|758.90
|2930
|2910
|5.21
|Kosikalan(UP)
|2.00
|5.26
|128.20
|3010
|3000
|-
|Naugarh(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|194.50
|3380
|3400
|8.16
|Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)
|2.00
|-83.33
|1786.00
|2300
|2300
|17.95
|Badayoun(UP)
|1.60
|-27.27
|797.30
|3160
|3150
|14.91
|Achalda(UP)
|1.20
|20
|60.60
|3400
|3400
|25.46
|Akbarpur(UP)
|1.20
|20
|51.90
|3800
|3850
|14.11
|Achnera(UP)
|0.70
|NC
|27.70
|3090
|3080
|16.60
|Taramira
|Beawar(Raj)
|2.40
|-73.33
|139.60
|3425
|3350
|-8.67
|Goluwala(Raj)
|1.00
|-96.97
|166.00
|3300
|3215
|-
