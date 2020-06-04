Other Prices

as on : 04-06-2020 03:33:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)5.00-68.751254.0019002000-32.14
Davangere(Kar)4.00NC68.0014001600-
Dharwar(Kar)1.00-5010.0017502250-
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00-2.001400--
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)14.00-6.672346.0039450393501.41
Kasganj(UP)4.00NC65.6038500390008.45
Gur(Jaggery)
Tikonia(UP)145.0011.713351.5031803180-6.47
Shamli(UP)60.00-51.615074.003190315025.10
Golagokarnath(UP)54.0081859.003245324022.45
Muzzafarnagar(UP)50.00NC9660.003150302510.92
Chittoor(AP)39.00-31.58647.0040004000-
Lucknow(UP)37.00-7.51726.00326032601.88
Barhaj(UP)37.008.824160.003390339014.92
Bangalore(Kar)33.00135.711604.00445044503.49
Hapur(UP)30.00501582.502940297022.50
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00202305.003775380026.68
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-14.2984466.003250323017.33
Ghaziabad(UP)28.00121411.00301030007.50
Raath(UP)28.00-8.2886.0030502950-
Agra(UP)27.0028.571762.503120312024.80
Shahpura(UP)22.00-13.73609.50236022605.36
Amroha(UP)21.00-78.683177.5032303140-
Barabanki(UP)20.0025979.3032503225-1.81
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)17.2033.331722.5032253350-0.77
Hasanpur(UP)17.0013.331040.2031503100-
Jafarganj(UP)14.0075303.00343034207.86
Udaipura(Raj)13.00-86.63639.1030503050-7.58
Kiratpur(UP)12.00-7.69954.80300031004.90
Salem(TN)11.42-11.424620--
Gondal(UP)11.20-5.08540.30335033507.20
Bangarpet(Kar)10.00-9.09395.0040003900-
Azamgarh(UP)10.00-16.67426.203410341010.00
Muradabad(UP)10.00-23.081441.60313030604.33
Mihipurwa(UP)9.00-42.681899.502440245022.00
Hardoi(UP)8.00-11.11511.7031003130-
Madhoganj(UP)6.50-23.53415.403150315036.96
Sirsaganj(UP)6.50NC229.103070306011.64
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)6.00-2543.0037503750-
Aligarh(UP)6.00NC1806.003100310021.57
Ballia(UP)6.0020198.50347034507.10
Chandausi(UP)6.00140123.00310030508.01
Kopaganj(UP)6.00-3.23185.20342534008.90
Maigalganj(UP)5.00-66.674069.003150315062.37
Firozabad(UP)4.507.14322.9032503320-
Paliakala(UP)4.5012.583.103230323022.35
Pratapgarh(UP)4.0014.2965.0035803600-
Mathura(UP)4.00-4.76787.903000302011.11
Sitapur(UP)3.50-12.513117.003250322019.93
Tundla(UP)3.5025069.803125308024.01
Rudauli(UP)3.40-51.43246.2032503290-
Badayoun(UP)3.0087.5800.303140316014.18
Farukhabad(UP)3.00-40397.503240325013.68
Mirzapur(UP)3.00NC129.50366536259.08
Rampur(UP)3.007.1456.70303030406.32
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)3.00501789.002300230015.00
Mainpuri(UP)2.80NC235.503080312014.07
Atarra(UP)2.50-28.57102.50306030500.33
Lalitpur(UP)2.5038.89226.0029452950-20.19
Shikohabad(UP)2.50-50201.003500300075.00
Kayamganj(UP)2.5025432.503280322012.33
Devariya(UP)2.5025136.903380338010.46
Tulsipur(UP)2.5038.8923.6033503350-
Konch(UP)2.5013.6456.6029002900-9.38
Bharthna(UP)2.4033.3364.103650360023.73
Khair(UP)2.30130294.103050305012.96
Kosikalan(UP)2.105130.3030103010-
Bhadravathi(Kar)2.00-75307.0030882864-
Auraiya(UP)2.0033.3375.70350034505.26
Bareilly(UP)2.00-20253.703225320017.27
Pilibhit(UP)2.00-20760.90293529305.39
Ajuha(UP)2.00-28.5772.803300335013.79
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-88.892267.00303030205.94
Viswan(UP)2.00-33.33298.0024002500NC
Dadri(UP)2.0010064.003000297013.21
Naugarh(UP)1.80-10196.30343033809.76
Nawabganj(UP)1.80NC12.9033503350-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.8038.4670.70340034158.80
Basti(UP)1.606.6776.50342034208.57
Utraula(UP)1.60NC7.0034003400-
Bahraich(UP)1.50-42.3163.103510348010.73
Etawah(UP)1.50NC353.003525350021.97
Mahoba(UP)1.50-42.3193.3029903000-1.64
Robertsganj(UP)1.50-31.8255.80345034406.15
Balrampur(UP)1.505058.40348034807.08
Puranpur(UP)1.40-41.67205.5029002900-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.2010023.5032003200-
Etah(UP)1.20NC103.50307030508.10
Achalda(UP)1.20NC61.803520340029.89
Partaval(UP)1.20NC55.603290329020.73
Kannauj(UP)1.20NC83.003250325010.17
Naanpara(UP)1.20-2069.003500348018.64
Soharatgarh(UP)1.10-31.2591.70342033709.79
Akbarpur(UP)1.10-8.3353.003800380014.11
Kasganj(UP)1.0066.67126.803100310014.81
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC183.7034003400-
Chorichora(UP)1.00-5098.003460345019.31
Safdarganj(UP)1.00-5050.303250321012.07
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.90NC22.7030853105-
Gurusarai(UP)0.9028.576.9028002800-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80-2050.00290028753.57
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-2581.703350332542.55
Wazirganj(UP)0.60-2524.7030703090-
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)81.00-7.95411.00452746128.82
Lakhani(Guj)18.00-65.38340.0042504400-
Pune(Hadapsar)(Mah)10.00NC40.0044-
Siddhpur(Guj)0.86-58.856.7644624360-17.86
Taramira
Goluwala(Raj)55.005400276.0034843300-
Bagru(Raj)15.80229.1741.2033003000-18.52
Kuchaman City(Raj)6.50-13.003450--
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.6016016.6030503050-24.69
