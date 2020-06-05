Other Prices

as on : 05-06-2020 12:52:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00NC4.0014001400-
Ghee
Jafarganj(UP)3.00-8.4041250--
Faizabad(UP)1.80NC7.204700044000-
Gur(Jaggery)
Udaipura(Raj)55.70328.46694.8030503050-7.58
Muzzafarnagar(UP)50.00NC9710.003150315010.92
Lakhimpur(UP)45.005084511.003230325016.61
Shahpura(UP)32.5047.73642.00235523605.13
Shahjahanpur(UP)25.0031.58240.00307030853.54
Amroha(UP)14.50-30.953192.0032453230-
Bangarpet(Kar)13.0030408.0036004000-
Kiratpur(UP)13.008.33967.80305030006.64
Mihipurwa(UP)10.7018.891910.202450244022.50
Srirangapattana(Kar)10.0042.86379.003350300015.52
Maigalganj(UP)10.001004079.003150315062.37
Jafarganj(UP)9.00-35.71312.00341034307.23
Badayoun(UP)5.0066.67805.303125314013.64
Faizabad(UP)4.30-17.31152.503900388514.71
Madhoganj(UP)4.00-38.46419.403200315039.13
Viswan(UP)4.00100302.0024002400NC
Haathras(UP)4.0033.33157.503200305010.34
Firozabad(UP)3.80-15.56326.7032703250-
Rudauli(UP)3.502.94249.7032803250-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)3.00-5046.0037503750-
Rampur(UP)2.50-16.6759.20303030306.32
Khair(UP)2.00-13.04296.103050305012.96
Kosikalan(UP)2.00-4.76132.3030003010-
Lalitpur(UP)2.00-20228.0029402945-20.33
Naugarh(UP)2.0011.11198.30342034309.44
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)2.00-33.331791.002300230015.00
Konch(UP)2.00-2058.6029002900-9.38
Safdarganj(UP)2.0010052.303240325011.72
Puranpur(UP)1.8028.57207.3029502900-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.50-16.6772.20343034009.76
Mahoba(UP)1.30-13.3394.6030102990-0.99
Basti(UP)1.20-2577.70343034208.89
Akbarpur(UP)1.10NC54.103800380014.11
Bhadravathi(Kar)1.00-50308.0033003088-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-9.0992.70342534209.95
Fatehpur(UP)0.90NC65.7038403800-4.24
Taramira
Merta City(Raj)72.60319.65179.8034303140-16.97
Beawar(Raj)2.8016.67145.2034123425-9.01
Published on June 05, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.