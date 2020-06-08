Other Prices

as on : 08-06-2020 03:36:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Dalda
Lohardaga(Jha)2.00-4.009000--
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)15.007.142376.0039450394501.41
Gur(Jaggery)
Hapur(UP)150.004001732.502960294023.33
Tikonia(UP)115.50-20.343467.0031803180-6.47
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00114.291471.00302030107.86
Shamli(UP)60.00NC5134.003200319025.49
Udaipura(Raj)53.40-4.13748.2030503050-7.58
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)52.00202.331774.5031753225-2.31
Golagokarnath(UP)50.00-7.411909.003210324521.13
Bangalore(Kar)40.0021.211644.00445044503.49
Muzzafarnagar(UP)40.00-209750.003160315011.27
Lucknow(UP)38.002.71764.00325032601.56
Barhaj(UP)38.002.74198.003390339014.92
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.0016.672340.003725377525.00
Agra(UP)27.00NC1789.503120312024.80
Shahpura(UP)22.00-32.31664.00229523552.46
Barabanki(UP)22.00101001.3033003250-0.30
Amroha(UP)12.00-17.243204.0032353245-
Chittoor(AP)11.00-71.79658.0040004000-
Bangarpet(Kar)10.00-23.08418.0036003600-
Muradabad(UP)10.00NC1451.60316031305.33
Hardoi(UP)10.0025521.7031803100-
Salem(TN)8.59-24.7820.0147004620-
Maigalganj(UP)8.00-204087.003260315068.04
Kopaganj(UP)7.5025192.70340034258.11
Bhadravathi(Kar)6.00500314.0033573300-
Aligarh(UP)6.00NC1812.003150310023.53
Bareilly(UP)6.00200259.703240322517.82
Madhoganj(UP)6.0050425.403220320040.00
Saharanpur(UP)6.002002273.00310030308.39
Badayoun(UP)5.00NC810.303125312513.64
Chandausi(UP)5.00-16.67128.00311031008.36
Sitapur(UP)4.904013121.903240325019.56
Meerut(UP)4.50-76.32558.5031252960-
Kayamganj(UP)4.5080437.00323032808.39
Paliakala(UP)4.50NC87.603200323021.21
Rudauli(UP)4.3022.86254.0032603280-
Firozabad(UP)3.902.63330.6032803270-
Pratapgarh(UP)3.50-12.568.5036003580-
Farukhabad(UP)3.5016.67401.003220324012.98
Srirangapattana(Kar)3.00-70382.003200335010.34
Jaunpur(UP)3.00-6.25122.203650363510.61
Naugarh(UP)3.0050201.30341034208.95
Rampur(UP)3.002062.20302030305.96
Rasda(UP)3.005035.6034003450-
Soharatgarh(UP)2.8018095.50342034259.79
Atarra(UP)2.50NC105.00307530600.82
Lalitpur(UP)2.5025230.5029502940-20.05
Ajuha(UP)2.502575.303325330014.66
Mainpuri(UP)2.50-10.71238.003120308015.56
Chorichora(UP)2.50150100.503450346018.97
Mahoba(UP)2.4084.6297.0029503010-2.96
Kosikalan(UP)2.3015134.6030153000-
Devariya(UP)2.20-12139.10335033809.48
Auraiya(UP)2.00NC77.70345035003.76
Shikohabad(UP)2.00-20203.003450350072.50
Pilibhit(UP)2.00NC762.90297029356.64
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)2.00NC1793.002300230015.00
Haathras(UP)2.00-50159.503300320013.79
Bharthna(UP)2.00-16.6766.103525365019.49
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC54.303280324013.10
Puranpur(UP)1.80NC209.1029602950-
Utraula(UP)1.60NC8.6034853400-
Akbarpur(UP)1.6045.4555.70355038006.61
Khalilabad(UP)1.505068.303575356020.78
Nawabganj(UP)1.50-16.6714.4033503350-
Balrampur(UP)1.50NC59.90348034807.08
Konch(UP)1.50-2560.1029302900-8.44
Etah(UP)1.20NC104.703140307010.56
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-2073.40343034309.76
Gurusarai(UP)1.2033.338.1028002800-
Khair(UP)1.00-50297.103200305018.52
Robertsganj(UP)1.00-33.3356.80345034504.86
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6762.803500352029.15
Dadri(UP)1.00-5065.003010300013.58
Naanpara(UP)1.00-16.6770.003530350019.66
Fatehpur(UP)0.90NC66.6038653840-3.62
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.80-33.3324.3032003200-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80NC50.80292529004.46
Achnera(UP)0.70NC28.403080309016.23
Anandnagar(UP)0.7016.6782.403350335011.67
Baberu(UP)0.7016.6724.0030503040-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.60-33.3323.3031203085-
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60NC110.60341034006.56
Wazirganj(UP)0.60NC25.3030403070-
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)82.001.23575.004602452710.63
Vadgam(Guj)1.0042.863.4041754200-
Taramira
Bagru(Raj)7.40-53.1656.0035003300-13.58
Beawar(Raj)4.0042.86153.2034253412-8.67
Barmer(Raj)1.80-53.85237.8033503150-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.70-67.3142.00331631500.48
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.75-11.763.2033503150-14.10
WheatAtta
Lohardaga(Jha)22.00-44.002900--
Published on June 08, 2020
