Other Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)6.005080.0015001400-
Dalda
Lohardaga(Jha)4.0010012.0085009000-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)18.00202412.0039450394501.41
Kasganj(UP)5.002575.6038600385008.73
Gur(Jaggery)
Tikonia(UP)115.50NC3582.5027603180-18.82
Golagokarnath(UP)55.00101964.003190321020.38
Udaipura(Raj)51.30-3.93799.5030503050-7.58
Lakhimpur(UP)50.0011.1184561.003200323011.50
Shamli(UP)50.00-16.675184.003230320026.67
Chittoor(AP)45.00309.09703.0043004000-
Barhaj(UP)34.00-10.534232.003400339015.25
Lucknow(UP)32.00-15.791796.00326032501.88
Bangarpet(Kar)31.00210449.0040003600-
Raath(UP)28.501.79914.5031003050-
Bangalore(Kar)27.00-32.51671.00445044503.49
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00-28.572365.003740372525.50
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00-37.59775.003175316011.80
Vishalpur(UP)25.0019.05291.203140314514.18
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)24.10-53.651798.6032003175-1.54
Agra(UP)22.00-18.521811.503125312025.00
Barabanki(UP)14.50-34.091015.8033003300-0.30
Gondal(UP)11.502.68551.80335033507.20
Azamgarh(UP)11.0010437.203425341010.48
Hasanpur(UP)11.00-35.291051.2031003150-
Hapur(UP)10.00-93.331742.502960296023.33
Maigalganj(UP)10.00254097.003100326059.79
Madhoganj(UP)9.0050434.403150322036.96
Maur(UP)8.0037.9355.50342534008.90
Hardoi(UP)8.00-20529.7032003180-
Jafarganj(UP)8.00-11.11320.00341034107.23
Bareilly(UP)7.5025267.203225324017.27
Sirsaganj(UP)6.50NC235.603100307012.73
Ballia(UP)6.00NC204.50348034707.41
Saharanpur(UP)6.00NC2279.00312031009.09
Bijnaur(UP)5.50-38.8966.103120307020.70
Sitapur(UP)5.206.1213127.103210324018.45
Aligarh(UP)5.00-16.671817.003200315025.49
Chandausi(UP)5.00NC133.00310031108.01
Paliakala(UP)5.0011.1192.603180320020.45
Mathura(UP)4.5012.5792.403060300013.33
Rudauli(UP)4.504.65258.5032803260-
Faizabad(UP)4.20-2.33156.703900390014.71
Mirzapur(UP)4.0033.33133.50368036659.52
Kayamganj(UP)4.00-11.11441.00322032308.05
Viswan(UP)4.00NC306.0024002400NC
Farukhabad(UP)3.50NC404.503250322014.04
Tundla(UP)3.50NC73.303125312524.01
Atarra(UP)3.0020108.00307530750.82
Sultanpur(UP)3.005066.0037003470-
Ajuha(UP)3.002078.303325332514.66
Rampur(UP)2.80-6.6765.00302030205.96
Badayoun(UP)2.60-48812.903120312513.45
Naugarh(UP)2.60-13.33203.90342034109.27
Auraiya(UP)2.502580.20345034503.76
Pilibhit(UP)2.5025765.40295029705.92
Bahraich(UP)2.2046.6765.303530351011.36
Pratapgarh(UP)2.00-42.8670.5036103600-
Lalitpur(UP)2.00-20232.5029502950-20.05
Shikohabad(UP)2.00NC205.003500345075.00
Devariya(UP)2.00-9.09141.10334533509.31
Gazipur(UP)2.0042.86232.503630360011.69
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)2.00NC1795.002300230015.00
Mainpuri(UP)2.00-20240.003200312018.52
Rasda(UP)2.00-33.3337.6034503400-
Chorichora(UP)2.00-20102.503465345019.48
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC56.303250328012.07
Kosikalan(UP)1.90-17.39136.5030003015-
Bharthna(UP)1.80-1067.903550352520.34
Sahiyapur(UP)1.6033.3375.00343034309.76
Utraula(UP)1.60NC10.2034303485-
Maudaha(UP)1.50NC24.5029903000-0.99
Tulsipur(UP)1.50-4025.1033503350-
Dadri(UP)1.505066.503000301013.21
Naanpara(UP)1.505071.503550353020.34
Muskara(UP)1.5087.515.8029502950-3.28
Partaval(UP)1.4016.6757.003300329021.10
Puranpur(UP)1.40-22.22210.5029502960-
Basti(UP)1.308.3379.00343034308.89
Achalda(UP)1.202064.003500350029.15
Baberu(UP)1.1057.1425.1030303050-
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC127.803120310015.56
Khalilabad(UP)1.00-33.3369.303575357520.78
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC184.7033803400-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-64.2996.50342534209.95
Balrampur(UP)1.00-33.3360.90346034806.46
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.905024.2031003120-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80NC51.60295029255.36
Achnera(UP)0.70NC29.103070308015.85
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-22.2267.3039003865-2.74
Bindki(UP)0.70-30222.20380034009.20
Bilsi(UP)0.60-2511.7030103185-
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-508.7028002800-
Millets
Surajpur(Cht)10.00-66.6743.8013001800-23.53
Rajgir
Pune(Hadapsar)(Mah)50.00400140.0044-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)33.70-67.404575--15.28
Siddhpur(Guj)2.19154.6511.1443274462-20.34
Vadgam(Guj)1.10105.6045554175-
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)78.00301134.0034683200-7.30
Merta City(Raj)51.80-28.65283.4034853430-15.64
Goluwala(Raj)26.00-52.73328.0035203484-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.0053.8524.6031503050-22.22
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.60-204.4033503350-14.10
WheatAtta
Lohardaga(Jha)22.00NC88.0029002900-
June 09, 2020
