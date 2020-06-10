Other Prices

as on : 10-06-2020 03:54:08 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)5.00-16.6790.0018001500-
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)2.00-601258.0019001900-32.14
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)16.00-11.112444.0039500394501.54
Kasganj(UP)4.50-1084.6038500386008.45
Gur(Jaggery)
Hapur(UP)80.007001822.502960296023.33
Udaipura(Raj)61.4019.69860.9030503050-7.58
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.001002415.003700374024.16
Bangalore(Kar)47.0074.071718.00445044503.49
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)44.1082.991842.7032503200NC
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00-33.331511.00302030207.86
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.00409810.003350317517.96
Khatauli(UP)34.50-48.121501.3024102390-
Chittoor(AP)33.00-26.67736.0040004300-
Barhaj(UP)32.00-5.884264.003400340015.25
Raath(UP)31.5010.53946.0031003100-
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-4084591.003230320012.54
Agra(UP)25.0013.641836.503120312524.80
Shahjahanpur(UP)24.00-4264.00306530703.37
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00-9.09463.00365036709.94
Barabanki(UP)18.5027.591034.3032903300-0.60
Maigalganj(UP)13.00304110.003200310064.95
Gondal(UP)12.508.7564.30335033507.20
Vishalpur(UP)12.00-52303.203110314013.09
Muradabad(UP)10.00NC1461.60315031605.00
Gorakhpur(UP)10.00100338.8034653450-
Jafarganj(UP)10.0025330.0024403410-23.27
Amroha(UP)9.00-253213.0032953235-
Azamgarh(UP)8.50-22.73445.703425342510.48
Bareilly(UP)8.5013.33275.703215322516.91
Hasanpur(UP)8.50-22.731059.7031003100-
Ballia(UP)8.0033.33212.50347534807.25
Chandausi(UP)8.0060141.00311031008.36
Hardoi(UP)7.00-12.5536.7032203200-
Aligarh(UP)6.00201823.003150320023.53
Meerut(UP)6.0033.33564.5032503125-
Sirsaganj(UP)6.00-7.69241.603120310013.45
Saharanpur(UP)5.00-16.672284.003300312015.38
Sitapur(UP)4.60-11.5413131.703220321018.82
Faizabad(UP)4.507.14161.203925390015.44
Sultanpur(UP)4.0033.3370.0036503700-
Mathura(UP)4.00-11.11796.403060306013.33
Paliakala(UP)4.00-2096.603210318021.59
Rudauli(UP)4.00-11.11262.5033103280-
Firozabad(UP)3.80-2.56334.4033003280-
Pratapgarh(UP)3.005073.5036153610-
Badayoun(UP)3.0015.38815.903140312014.18
Farukhabad(UP)3.00-14.29407.503240325013.68
Jaunpur(UP)3.00NC125.203650365010.61
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-25136.50367536809.38
Kayamganj(UP)3.00-25444.00324032208.72
Atarra(UP)2.50-16.67110.50308030750.98
Bahraich(UP)2.5013.6467.803520353011.04
Devariya(UP)2.5025143.60335033459.48
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.6780.803325332514.66
Rasda(UP)2.502540.1034403450-
Gazipur(UP)2.4020234.903630363011.69
Bharthna(UP)2.2022.2270.103550355020.34
Auraiya(UP)2.00-2082.20355034506.77
Etawah(UP)2.0033.33355.003550352522.84
Chirgaon(UP)2.00-4.002950--
Balrampur(UP)2.0010062.90346034606.46
Tulsipur(UP)2.0033.3327.1033503350-
Muskara(UP)2.0033.3317.8029402950-3.61
Jangipura(UP)2.00NC87.603620360011.73
Lalitpur(UP)1.80-10234.3029402950-20.33
Sahiyapur(UP)1.8012.576.80343034309.76
Mainpuri(UP)1.80-10241.803150320016.67
Fatehpur(UP)1.70142.8669.0039003900-2.74
Mahoba(UP)1.70-29.1798.7029652950-2.47
Naugarh(UP)1.70-34.62205.60342034209.27
Kosikalan(UP)1.60-15.79138.1030253000-
Nawabganj(UP)1.606.6716.0033503350-
Karvi(UP)1.60-3696.50306530400.99
Etah(UP)1.5025106.20312031409.86
Pukhrayan(UP)1.5050186.2033703380-
Partaval(UP)1.507.1458.503300330021.10
Utraula(UP)1.50-6.2511.7034003430-
Akbarpur(UP)1.50-6.2557.203750355012.61
Anandnagar(UP)1.2071.4383.603345335011.50
Naanpara(UP)1.20-2072.703550355020.34
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.1022.2225.3030853100-
Basti(UP)1.00-23.0880.00342034308.57
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.002525.3033003200-
Khalilabad(UP)1.00NC70.303550357519.93
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6765.003500350029.15
Maudaha(UP)1.00-33.3325.5029902990-0.99
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)1.00-501796.002300230015.00
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80NC52.40295029505.36
Achnera(UP)0.70NC29.803080307016.23
Pabiacherra(Tri)0.60-252.2068006820-
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60NC111.20340034106.25
Wazirganj(UP)0.60NC25.9030803040-
Rajgir
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)39.0015.73145.4046004575-14.81
Lakhani(Guj)33.0083.33406.0044254250-
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)55.00-29.491244.0034803468-6.98
Goluwala(Raj)20.00-23.08368.0035513520-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.20533.0031503150-22.22
Beawar(Raj)1.50-62.5156.2034753425-7.33
Barmer(Raj)1.20-33.33240.2033503350-
WheatAtta
Lohardaga(Jha)18.00-18.18124.0029002900-
Published on June 10, 2020
