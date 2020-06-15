Other Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Sahiyapur(UP)1.202080.40340034308.80
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-46.6798.80341033759.47
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)53.0026.191484.0033803387-9.65
Barmer(Raj)1.2020244.6033003300-
Published on June 15, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.