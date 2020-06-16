Other Prices

as on : 16-06-2020 10:50:20 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00-37.59875.003500345023.24
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-33.3350.0033853375-
Rudauli(UP)4.4010275.3032903280-
Rampur(UP)4.0042.8669.00302530206.14
Gazipur(UP)3.00NC243.503600363010.77
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00-33.33187.2034003370-
Published on June 16, 2020
