Other Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00-33.3384661.003250320011.30
Lakhimpur(UP)15.007.1472.0034203420NC
Rudauli(UP)4.00-9.09279.3032603290-
Ghatal(WB)1.10-84.29194.603650335014.06
Published on June 18, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
