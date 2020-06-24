Other Prices

as on : 24-06-2020 12:50:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)8.00NC136.0011001000-
Dharwar(Kar)1.00NC14.0017502650-
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC6.008501000-
Gur(Jaggery)
Chittoor(AP)67.0036.73880.0040004000-
Barhaj(UP)26.00-3.74390.003450345016.16
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.0033.339910.003550350025.00
Udaipura(Raj)17.20-67.73931.4031503050-4.55
Bangalore(Kar)12.003001759.0043004300NC
Gondal(UP)11.40-6.56599.10335033507.20
Muradabad(UP)10.00251488.60315031505.00
Sirsaganj(UP)5.5010252.103130315013.82
Farukhabad(UP)4.00-11.11420.003300324015.79
Rudauli(UP)3.8011.76290.3032853280-
Safdarganj(UP)3.005062.303300325013.79
Gazipur(UP)2.00-33.33245.50365036008.96
Karvi(UP)2.00-20103.00305530400.66
Etah(UP)1.8028.57109.403150312010.92
Fatehpur(UP)1.70112.572.3039203910-2.24
Basti(UP)1.60-11.1184.703510342011.43
Kosikalan(UP)1.60-11.11143.2031103020-
Naugarh(UP)1.60-20210.803550354013.42
Lalitpur(UP)1.50-16.67237.6028502960-22.76
Nawabganj(UP)1.50-11.7621.0033503350-
Rasda(UP)1.50-4046.1036103430-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.30-18.7583.303520350012.64
Naanpara(UP)1.20-2576.703530355019.66
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC189.2034003500-
Akbarpur(UP)1.00-37.561.403970375019.22
Anandnagar(UP)0.8033.3385.003510337017.00
Rajgir
Pune(Hadapsar)(Mah)70.0040380.0046-
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)50.004.171680.0033353360-10.85
Goluwala(Raj)16.006.67584.0032003258-
Beawar(Raj)3.00-42.31180.6031503425-16.00
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)2.00-93.2963.6030002968-
Published on June 24, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.