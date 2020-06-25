Other Prices

as on : 25-06-2020 12:17:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Dalda
Lohardaga(Jha)5.00108.3332.8088008500-
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00NC84701.003250325011.68
Jafarganj(UP)9.0050345.003560345011.95
Rudauli(UP)3.50-7.89293.8032703285-
Jangipura(UP)3.005094.803650362012.65
Rampur(UP)2.80-6.6774.80303030306.32
Gazipur(UP)2.6030248.10365036508.96
Achalda(UP)2.00NC71.203500345029.15
Basti(UP)1.30-18.7586.003510351011.43
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.33207.503450340072.50
Sahiyapur(UP)0.80-38.4684.103520352012.64
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-2585.603525351017.50
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60-2553.803225300015.18
WheatAtta
Lohardaga(Jha)27.00-3.57282.0029002900-
Published on June 25, 2020
