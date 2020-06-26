Other Prices

as on : 26-06-2020 11:00:11 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC14.001400170040.00
Gur(Jaggery)
Rudauli(UP)3.808.57297.6032903270-
Naugarh(UP)2.2037.5213.003550355013.42
Mawana(UP)1.50-1.503540--
Achalda(UP)1.20-4072.403500350029.15
Achnera(UP)0.70NC31.203100309016.98
Published on June 26, 2020
