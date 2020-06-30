Other Prices

as on : 30-06-2020 03:47:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)13.005501284.0012001900-57.14
Davangere(Kar)10.0025156.0010001100-
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)2.0010010.00750850-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC16.001200140020.00
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)11.00-4.352513.0039500394501.54
Gur(Jaggery)
Mandya(Kar)144.00-28.711613.003500325027.27
Khatauli(UP)55.5056.341592.3025502400-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.0016.672515.003760374026.17
Udaipura(Raj)28.1063.37959.5031503150-4.55
Bangalore(Kar)26.00-58.731848.0043004300NC
Shamli(UP)22.00-8.335281.503565356039.80
Agra(UP)21.00-4.551903.503140313025.60
Kudchi(Kar)20.00-9.09403.00340030009.68
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00NC84721.003270325012.37
Barhaj(UP)18.00204423.003460346016.50
Golagokarnath(UP)16.006.672035.003275326023.58
Barabanki(UP)12.00-33.331083.30340033502.72
Gondal(UP)11.807.27621.90335033507.20
Madhoganj(UP)9.5026.67455.403220322040.00
Saharanpur(UP)8.00NC2300.003500345022.38
Maigalganj(UP)7.5036.364129.503200318064.95
Ballia(UP)7.00-12.5227.503625345011.88
Lucknow(UP)7.00-39.131880.50346034008.13
Hardoi(UP)7.0016.67558.7031903200-
Aligarh(UP)6.00-14.291853.003100315021.57
Sirsaganj(UP)6.009.09263.603120314013.45
Jafarganj(UP)5.00-50360.003630365014.15
Faizabad(UP)4.5028.57174.703980398017.06
Rudauli(UP)4.5018.42305.9033403330-
Farukhabad(UP)4.00-20429.003500345022.81
Paliakala(UP)4.00-27.27111.603250326021.04
Pratapgarh(UP)3.5016.6777.0036103615-
Mathura(UP)3.50-16.67804.103150312016.67
Gazipur(UP)3.5016.67254.60365036508.96
Bhadravathi(Kar)3.00-62.5325.0033003343-
Azamgarh(UP)3.00-25461.703620360016.77
Rampur(UP)3.007.1480.60302030205.96
Ajuha(UP)3.002091.303400340017.24
Tundla(UP)3.002078.803140315018.94
Atarra(UP)2.5025120.00306030650.33
Jaunpur(UP)2.50-16.67130.70360036009.09
Hospet(Kar)2.00-5014.0035003500-
Allahabad(UP)2.00-2068.00330032603.13
Kosikalan(UP)2.00-9.09147.4029953040-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-209914.503500350023.24
Shikohabad(UP)2.0033.33211.003250325062.50
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC43.00230023004.55
Karvi(UP)2.00-9.09107.20305030450.49
Kayamganj(UP)1.80-10450.803500344017.45
Mainpuri(UP)1.706.25246.903050312012.96
Lalitpur(UP)1.606.67240.7027902800-24.39
Utraula(UP)1.606.6716.1034003400-
Auraiya(UP)1.50-2583.703750355012.78
Devariya(UP)1.50-25149.603580355016.99
Balrampur(UP)1.50-2569.90350035007.69
Dadri(UP)1.505071.503450345030.19
Basti(UP)1.407.6987.403520351011.75
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.202027.5031503185-
Robertsganj(UP)1.2010058.60345034254.86
Konch(UP)1.20-29.4164.8029502960-7.81
Shahganj(UP)1.20-2018.20372037405.98
Chorichora(UP)1.2050106.503750376029.31
Baberu(UP)1.0011.1128.0030503050-
Khair(UP)1.00NC302.103250325020.37
Mauranipur(UP)1.00-5011.4030003000NC
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)1.00-501800.002400230020.00
Tulsipur(UP)1.00-66.6731.1034003350-
Sandila(UP)1.0025590.8031503160-
Sahiyapur(UP)0.80-2085.903520352012.64
Bindki(UP)0.8014.29223.003900380012.07
Achnera(UP)0.70NC32.603100309016.98
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-36.3674.1039153920-2.37
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60-4030.7034003400-
Naanpara(UP)0.60-5077.303575353021.19
Muskara(UP)0.60NC22.10315030503.28
Millets
Surajpur(Cht)11.001054.8013001300-23.53
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)79.0088.11922.0032803295-12.32
Bagru(Raj)2.90-91.85143.8033503350-17.28
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.70142.8646.6031503350-22.22
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)1.00NC4.0034153430-
Beawar(Raj)0.80-73.33182.2032253150-14.00
Published on June 30, 2020
