Other Prices

as on : 01-07-2020 01:58:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)2.00NC14.00800750-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC18.001100120010.00
Gur(Jaggery)
Barhaj(UP)15.00-16.674438.003470346016.84
Bangarpet(Kar)10.00-67.74459.0041004000-
Kudchi(Kar)10.00-50413.00340034009.68
Ballia(UP)6.00-14.29233.503640362512.35
Sirsaganj(UP)5.50-8.33269.103130312013.82
Mainpuri(UP)4.00135.29250.903140305016.30
Firozabad(UP)3.70-13.95346.1034503410-
Farukhabad(UP)3.50-12.5432.503550350024.56
Srirangapattana(Kar)3.00-50391.00300027003.45
Sultanpur(UP)3.00NC76.0037003675-
Jangipura(UP)3.00-6.25101.003640364012.35
Karvi(UP)2.6030109.80304030500.16
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-16.67464.203625362016.94
Devariya(UP)2.5066.67152.103640358018.95
Kosikalan(UP)2.00NC149.4030002995-
Lalitpur(UP)2.0025242.7027802790-24.66
Kasganj(UP)1.80NC134.303190315018.15
Nawabganj(UP)1.7013.3322.7033603350-
Mahoba(UP)1.6014.29103.30310030801.97
Kayamganj(UP)1.50-16.67452.303550350019.13
Partaval(UP)1.502561.203670367034.68
Tundla(UP)1.50-5080.303140314018.94
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.4016.6728.9031353150-
Basti(UP)1.00-28.5788.403520352011.75
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.0066.6731.7034003400-
Jhansi(UP)0.90-25108.0028002800-
Achnera(UP)0.70NC33.303120310017.74
