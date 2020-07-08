Other Prices

as on : 08-07-2020 03:00:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Dalda
Lohardaga(Jha)2.00-5057.8092009000-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)29.005.45150.8053054041.33
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)13.00-7.142592.0039450395001.41
Kasganj(UP)1.00-16.67110.0038500384008.45
Gur(Jaggery)
Gorakhpur(UP)37.00-7.5458.3037603755-
Chittoor(AP)33.00-47.621054.0040004000-
Lakhimpur(UP)24.50-284800.503280327012.71
Barhaj(UP)24.00-7.694527.003500348014.38
Agra(UP)21.0051944.50316031650.32
Barabanki(UP)18.00NC1119.30344034003.93
Shamli(UP)16.006.675312.503510353037.65
Muzzafarnagar(UP)12.00209951.503500350012.54
Muradabad(UP)11.00NC1521.6031603160-1.71
Sirsaganj(UP)7.0016.67287.6031403150NC
Jafarganj(UP)6.0020366.003550363011.64
Paliakala(UP)5.5037.5127.603260324018.12
Chandausi(UP)5.00-16.67160.00317031000.63
Saharanpur(UP)5.00-16.672311.003510350022.73
Firozabad(UP)4.504.65354.9033753450-
Madhoganj(UP)4.50-35.71466.903250322023.57
Faizabad(UP)4.307.5185.804020402018.24
Mathura(UP)4.00-20817.603130320015.93
Hardoi(UP)4.00-33.33572.20325030604.84
Maur(UP)3.50-12.563.003675367516.85
Farukhabad(UP)3.5016.67442.003550360018.33
Kopaganj(UP)3.50-12.5211.403675367516.85
Aligarh(UP)3.00-251864.503850380020.31
Sultanpur(UP)3.00NC82.0037503700-
Mainpuri(UP)3.00-3.23260.203150313016.67
Auraiya(UP)2.502588.203750380012.78
Jaunpur(UP)2.50NC133.203660360010.91
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.6799.603450345018.97
Gazipur(UP)2.5025260.70364036408.66
Karvi(UP)2.20-12118.00305030450.49
Amroha(UP)2.0033.333223.4032003225-
Atarra(UP)2.00-20126.50306030500.33
Lalitpur(UP)2.00-9.09248.9027752770-24.39
Kayamganj(UP)2.0033.33457.603540364016.83
Devariya(UP)2.00-20158.603695368013.87
Tulsipur(UP)2.00-33.3336.1034003400-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-33.3333.5034003400-
Jangipura(UP)2.00-9.09105.203620363011.73
Azamgarh(UP)1.8020469.503700370016.72
Mahoba(UP)1.8080106.10310031204.73
Jhansi(UP)1.6077.78109.60285028006.34
Kosikalan(UP)1.606.67152.5030003000-7.98
Nawabganj(UP)1.60-5.8824.3033503360-
Utraula(UP)1.606.6720.7034003400-
Naanpara(UP)1.606.6781.503510355018.98
Etawah(UP)1.50-25364.003550362522.84
Kasganj(UP)1.50-25137.803260324020.74
Balrampur(UP)1.50-2575.40352535258.46
Purulia(WB)1.505020.503300305029.41
Anandnagar(UP)1.407588.503675365022.50
Etah(UP)1.40-6.67112.3032003150-1.54
Khalilabad(UP)1.40-3075.503575362520.78
Choubepur(UP)1.40-12.53.003800377030.14
Basti(UP)1.20-2592.403640363015.56
Chandoli(UP)1.2033.3315.20367536505.00
Kannauj(UP)1.202085.20330033003.13
Akbarpur(UP)1.202064.804010401020.42
Muskara(UP)1.202024.3030503100NC
Rasda(UP)1.20-2047.3036303610-
Fatehpur(UP)1.0042.8678.6039203915-0.13
Achalda(UP)1.00NC78.403700370036.53
Sahiyapur(UP)1.0042.8688.603650365013.35
Ghaziabad(UP)0.90-87.141563.903500350025.00
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.80-11.1131.3031853160-
Chorichora(UP)0.80-11.11109.203740375028.97
Achnera(UP)0.70NC35.403155315018.61
Maudaha(UP)0.7016.6728.10308030801.99
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60-4032.3034003400-
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)72.00-36.841005.005447545530.94
Panthawada(Guj)4.70161.1111.2053384375-
Taramira
Merta City(Raj)40.20-36.19489.8033403360-19.15
Suratgarh(Raj)23.0091.671992.0032513280-13.10
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.60-57.8957.4033503350-17.28
Beawar(Raj)1.3018.18187.0033753275-10.00
WheatAtta
Lohardaga(Jha)14.00NC402.0029002900-
Published on July 08, 2020
