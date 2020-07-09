Other Prices

as on : 09-07-2020 03:14:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Dalda
Lohardaga(Jha)3.005063.8092009200-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)24.00-17.24198.8053553042.67
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)15.0015.382622.0039450394501.41
Kasganj(UP)0.80-20111.6038600385008.73
Gur(Jaggery)
Bhadravathi(Kar)44.0091.3392.0032653520-
Gorakhpur(UP)30.00-18.92488.3037603760-
Barhaj(UP)30.00254557.003500350014.38
Khatauli(UP)24.50-55.861616.8026152550-
Lakhimpur(UP)24.00-2.0484824.503290328010.40
Agra(UP)23.009.521967.5031503160NC
Shamli(UP)20.00255332.503525351038.24
Barabanki(UP)19.005.561138.30341534400.74
Golagokarnath(UP)15.00-6.252081.003270326011.99
Gondal(UP)12.009.09656.60335033503.88
Muradabad(UP)12.009.091533.6031503160-2.02
Madhoganj(UP)8.5088.89475.403250325023.57
Ghaziabad(UP)7.50733.331571.403500350025.00
Sirsaganj(UP)6.50-7.14294.1031503140-1.56
Kudchi(Kar)6.00-40419.0030003400-3.23
Saharanpur(UP)6.00202317.003500351022.38
Jaunpur(UP)4.8092138.00366036600.27
Kopaganj(UP)4.5028.57215.903680367517.01
Aligarh(UP)4.0033.331868.503850385022.22
Firozabad(UP)4.00-11.11358.9033903375-
Safdarganj(UP)4.0010037.5034003400-
Mathura(UP)3.50-12.5821.1031503130-3.08
Ballia(UP)3.00NC242.503640364012.35
Gazipur(UP)3.0020263.7036003640NC
Hardoi(UP)3.00-25575.20325032506.91
Rampur(UP)2.801288.9030403040-5.44
Atarra(UP)2.5025129.00306030600.33
Etawah(UP)2.5066.67366.503640355012.00
Lalitpur(UP)2.5025251.4027702775-18.53
Jangipura(UP)2.5025107.703580362010.49
Amroha(UP)2.40203225.8032103200-
Devariya(UP)2.2010160.803670369515.41
Azamgarh(UP)2.0011.11471.503710370017.03
Farukhabad(UP)2.00-42.86444.003650355021.67
Jhansi(UP)2.0025111.60284528506.16
Kosikalan(UP)2.0025154.5031503000-2.78
Mirzapur(UP)2.0033.33144.00368537006.50
Naugarh(UP)2.00-9.09215.003710355015.04
Shikohabad(UP)2.00-20217.003200325068.42
Orai(UP)1.80-1012.7027002700-
Mauranipur(UP)1.802014.7030003000NC
Kayamganj(UP)1.80-10459.403600354019.21
Nawabganj(UP)1.706.2526.0033503350-
Choubepur(UP)1.7021.434.703850380031.85
Basti(UP)1.6033.3394.003640364015.56
Kasganj(UP)1.606.67139.4032403260-1.22
Konch(UP)1.60-2070.2029902970-6.56
Tulsipur(UP)1.50-2537.6034003400-
Utraula(UP)1.50-6.2522.2034003400-
Muskara(UP)1.502525.8030753050-2.69
Rasda(UP)1.4016.6748.7036253630-
Chandoli(UP)1.308.3316.50367536754.55
Achalda(UP)1.202079.603680370035.79
Etah(UP)1.00-28.57113.3032203200-0.92
Khalilabad(UP)1.00-28.5776.503575357520.78
Robertsganj(UP)1.0066.6760.2034253440-3.39
Kannauj(UP)1.00-16.6786.20330033003.13
Naanpara(UP)1.00-37.582.503520351019.32
Akbarpur(UP)1.00-16.6765.804010401020.42
Sandila(UP)0.9028.57592.4032103200-
Sahiyapur(UP)0.70-3089.303650365013.53
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-57.1489.103690367523.00
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60NC55.003320330013.50
Chorichora(UP)0.60-25109.803750374029.31
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)5.00-78.262002.0032513251-13.10
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)1.10106.2034833415-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.10-31.2559.6033503350-17.28
WheatAtta
Lohardaga(Jha)12.00-14.29426.0029002900-
Published on July 09, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.