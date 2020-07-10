Other Prices

as on : 10-07-2020 02:19:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Bran
Jafarganj(UP)5.00NC24.001650960-
Dalda
Lohardaga(Jha)4.00-71.809200--
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)25.004.17248.8052553540.00
Ballabhgarh(Har)2.80-5.60620--
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)14.00-74.552650.0039500389501.41
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-2012.00528003990037.14
Faizabad(UP)1.80-14.8047000-17.50
Jafarganj(UP)1.502516.404145045000-
Kasganj(UP)1.00-64.29113.6038700395006.91
Gramflour
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-209.5066507350-
GreenFodder
Ballabhgarh(Har)12.00-24.00112--42.56
Gur(Jaggery)
Barhaj(UP)28.00-6.674585.003500350014.38
Lakhimpur(UP)25.004.1784849.503280329010.07
Shamli(UP)21.0055353.503530352538.43
Srirangapattana(Kar)16.00700409.003500320020.69
Golagokarnath(UP)16.006.672097.003260327011.64
Bangarpet(Kar)14.0027.27484.0039003600-
Bijnaur(UP)8.0010082.103200315023.79
Saharanpur(UP)8.0033.332325.003480350021.68
Aligarh(UP)5.00251873.503800385020.63
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.00-58.339956.503500350012.90
Mathura(UP)4.5028.57825.6031603150-2.77
Kopaganj(UP)4.00-11.11219.903690368017.33
Firozabad(UP)3.60-10362.5034003390-
Faizabad(UP)3.50-18.6189.304100402020.59
Rampur(UP)3.007.1491.9030403040-5.44
Sultanpur(UP)3.00NC85.0037003750-
Tulsipur(UP)2.5066.6740.1033503400-
Amroha(UP)2.20-8.333228.0032353210-
Karvi(UP)2.20NC120.2030353050-2.57
Lalitpur(UP)2.00-20253.4027802770-18.24
Naugarh(UP)2.00NC217.003700371014.73
Devariya(UP)2.00-9.09162.803675367015.57
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-5039.5034003400-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.8020034.1034003400-
Robertsganj(UP)1.808062.0034153425-3.67
Choubepur(UP)1.805.886.503800385030.14
Utraula(UP)1.606.6723.8034003400-
Orai(UP)1.50-16.6714.2027502700-
Konch(UP)1.50-6.2571.7029702990-7.19
Kasganj(UP)1.20-25140.6032503240-0.91
Sahiyapur(UP)1.2071.4390.503650365013.53
Kayamganj(UP)1.20-33.33460.603600360019.21
Rasda(UP)1.20-14.2949.9036403625-
Basti(UP)1.00-37.595.003640364015.56
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6780.603700368036.53
Meerut(UP)1.00-60572.5035103510-
Akbarpur(UP)1.00NC66.804010401020.42
Tundla(UP)1.00-33.3384.8031503150NC
Etah(UP)0.80-20114.1032403220-0.31
Khalilabad(UP)0.80-2077.303575357520.78
Achnera(UP)0.70NC36.103160315514.91
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-3079.30392539201.42
Naanpara(UP)0.70-3083.203525352019.49
Khoya
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-16.6725.502470021500-
MaidaAtta
Sultanpur(UP)200.00-50610.0025002650-3.85
Jafarganj(UP)10.0081.8227.5022002550-
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)40.00-44.441085.005070544721.88
Siddhpur(Guj)1.33-54.7619.6845374267-16.48
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)22.003402046.0032573251-12.94
Goluwala(Raj)16.00-23.81658.0032103195-
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)2.50127.2711.2035083483-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.2010064.0033503350-17.28
WheatAtta
Sultanpur(UP)250.00255200.0024002350NC
Jafarganj(UP)40.00NC250.0020502340-
Lohardaga(Jha)14.0016.67454.0029002900-
Published on July 10, 2020
