Other Prices

BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)5.0025174.0014001000-
Dalda
Lohardaga(Jha)2.50-16.6776.8092009200-
DryFodder
Ballabhgarh(Har)5.0078.5715.60620620-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)12.00-202674.0039550394501.67
Gur(Jaggery)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00-12.52590.004050395025.58
Lakhimpur(UP)30.002084879.50327032806.17
Gorakhpur(UP)25.00-16.67513.3038203760-
Shamli(UP)25.0019.055378.503540353038.82
Barhaj(UP)22.00-21.434607.003500350014.01
Agra(UP)21.00-8.71988.5031603150NC
Udaipura(Raj)18.20-35.23977.7031503150-4.55
Barabanki(UP)18.00-5.261156.30340034150.29
Golagokarnath(UP)15.00-6.252112.003270326010.10
Raath(UP)12.50150970.0036003600-
Gondal(UP)11.00-8.33667.60335033503.88
Muradabad(UP)11.00-8.331544.6031603150-2.77
Muzzafarnagar(UP)11.001209967.503500350012.54
Madhoganj(UP)10.5023.53485.903250325023.57
Saharanpur(UP)7.50-6.252332.503480348011.18
Bijnaur(UP)7.00-12.589.103225320024.76
Sirsaganj(UP)6.50NC300.6031103150-5.18
Paliakala(UP)6.2012.73133.803250326016.91
Ballia(UP)6.00100248.50366036402.81
Hardoi(UP)5.5083.33580.70314032500.32
Aligarh(UP)5.00NC1878.503850380020.31
Hapur(UP)5.00NC1937.50315030705.70
Faizabad(UP)4.5028.57193.804100410020.59
Maur(UP)4.202067.203725367518.44
Kopaganj(UP)4.205224.103725369016.77
Amroha(UP)4.0081.823232.0032103235-
Farukhabad(UP)4.00100448.003600365016.13
Lucknow(UP)3.70-76.881900.2033503450-3.87
Chorichora(UP)3.50483.33113.303825375018.97
Rampur(UP)3.00NC94.9030403040-5.59
Sultanpur(UP)3.00NC88.0037003700-
Ajuha(UP)3.0020102.60355034509.23
Mathura(UP)3.00-33.33828.60321031600.31
Jaunpur(UP)2.50-47.92140.50367536600.68
Kayamganj(UP)2.50108.33463.103630360015.24
Devariya(UP)2.5025165.303720367516.61
Karvi(UP)2.5013.64122.7030353035-5.16
Konch(UP)2.5066.6774.2029702970-7.19
Allahabad(UP)2.00NC70.00330033003.13
Etawah(UP)2.00-20368.503675364013.08
Lalitpur(UP)2.00NC255.4027802780-18.95
Naugarh(UP)2.00NC219.003680370015.00
Shikohabad(UP)2.00NC219.003220320074.05
Bharthna(UP)2.00-9.0975.803850380017.38
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC41.5034003400-
Auraiya(UP)1.80-2890.003800375014.29
Choubepur(UP)1.70-5.568.203800380030.14
Kosikalan(UP)1.60-20156.1031003150-4.32
Badayoun(UP)1.5050824.30320030406.67
Khalilabad(UP)1.5087.578.803650357523.31
Robertsganj(UP)1.50-16.6763.5034253415-4.06
Gazipur(UP)1.50-50265.2036003600NC
Tulsipur(UP)1.50-4041.6033503350-
Jhijhank(UP)1.50NC25.3035503500-
Rasda(UP)1.502551.4036403640-
Azamgarh(UP)1.20-40472.703715371017.19
Basti(UP)1.202096.203740364017.24
Baberu(UP)1.00-16.6731.3030503040-
Khair(UP)1.00NC303.103550325010.94
Balrampur(UP)1.00-33.3376.40355035259.23
Bahraich(UP)0.90-35.7174.503525352011.20
Sahiyapur(UP)0.90-2591.403730365016.02
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.80NC32.1032003185-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-88.57108.603690369014.60
Muskara(UP)0.80-46.6726.6030503075-3.48
Achnera(UP)0.70NC36.803150316012.50
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC89.703665369022.17
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-14.2979.9039253925-0.38
Maudaha(UP)0.60-14.2928.7030403080-6.46
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-4011.203000300011.11
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60NC112.403720371016.25
Rajgir
Siddhpur(Guj)1.8136.0923.3048904537-9.98
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)106.00381.822258.0032153257-14.06
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.6063.6471.2034003350-16.05
Kuchaman City(Raj)2.50-61.5418.0034003450-
Goluwala(Raj)1.00-93.75660.0031873210-
Barmer(Raj)0.90-25246.4033003300-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.90-18.1847.40334033401.21
WheatAtta
Lohardaga(Jha)8.00-42.86470.0064002900-
Published on July 14, 2020
