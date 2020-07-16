Other Prices

A tale of two Boards — to merge or not to merge
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|BunchBeans
|Davangere(Kar)
|4.00
|-20
|182.00
|1400
|1400
|-
|Dalda
|Lohardaga(Jha)
|5.00
|100
|86.80
|9800
|9200
|-
|DryFodder
|Jhansi(UP)
|23.50
|-6
|295.80
|530
|525
|41.33
|Ghee
|Aligarh(UP)
|12.00
|NC
|2698.00
|39500
|39550
|1.54
|Kasganj(UP)
|1.60
|100
|116.80
|38600
|38600
|6.04
|Gur(Jaggery)
|Mandya(Kar)
|195.00
|35.42
|1808.00
|3700
|3500
|34.55
|Bangarpet(Kar)
|46.00
|228.57
|530.00
|2200
|3900
|-
|Chittoor(AP)
|43.00
|30.3
|1097.00
|4000
|4000
|-
|Kanpur(Grain)(UP)
|30.00
|-14.29
|2620.00
|4100
|4050
|27.13
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|30.00
|NC
|84909.50
|3250
|3270
|5.52
|Varanasi(Grain)(UP)
|27.00
|35
|490.00
|3725
|3650
|12.20
|Shahjahanpur(UP)
|26.00
|23.81
|329.50
|3135
|3100
|5.73
|Agra(UP)
|25.00
|19.05
|2013.50
|3150
|3160
|-0.32
|Barhaj(UP)
|24.00
|9.09
|4631.00
|3525
|3500
|14.82
|Shamli(UP)
|21.00
|-16
|5399.50
|3525
|3540
|38.24
|Gorakhpur(UP)
|20.00
|-20
|533.30
|3840
|3820
|-
|Barabanki(UP)
|19.00
|5.56
|1175.30
|3400
|3400
|0.29
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|15.00
|36.36
|9982.50
|3500
|3500
|12.54
|Muradabad(UP)
|14.00
|27.27
|1558.60
|3140
|3160
|-3.38
|Golagokarnath(UP)
|14.00
|-6.67
|2126.00
|3260
|3270
|9.76
|Gondal(UP)
|10.70
|-2.73
|678.30
|3350
|3350
|3.88
|Chandausi(UP)
|8.00
|60
|168.00
|3230
|3170
|1.57
|Madhoganj(UP)
|6.50
|-38.1
|492.40
|3220
|3250
|22.43
|Hapur(UP)
|6.00
|20
|1943.50
|3150
|3150
|5.70
|Sirsaganj(UP)
|5.50
|-15.38
|306.10
|3130
|3110
|-4.57
|Bangalore(Kar)
|5.00
|-72.22
|1871.00
|4250
|4250
|-1.16
|Arakalgud(Kar)
|5.00
|-92.86
|113.00
|3000
|3000
|-
|Aligarh(UP)
|5.00
|NC
|1883.50
|3850
|3850
|20.31
|Farukhabad(UP)
|5.00
|25
|453.00
|3650
|3600
|17.74
|Hardoi(UP)
|5.00
|-9.09
|585.70
|3230
|3140
|3.19
|Allahabad(UP)
|4.50
|125
|74.50
|3300
|3300
|3.13
|Paliakala(UP)
|4.20
|-32.26
|138.00
|3230
|3250
|16.19
|Mahoba(UP)
|4.10
|127.78
|110.20
|3050
|3100
|4.81
|Chorichora(UP)
|4.00
|14.29
|117.30
|3800
|3825
|18.20
|Firozabad(UP)
|3.80
|5.56
|366.30
|3450
|3400
|-
|Mathura(UP)
|3.50
|16.67
|832.10
|3170
|3210
|-0.94
|Lucknow(UP)
|3.40
|-8.11
|1903.60
|3350
|3350
|-3.87
|Pratapgarh(UP)
|3.00
|-14.29
|80.00
|3650
|3610
|-
|Jaunpur(UP)
|3.00
|20
|143.50
|3675
|3675
|0.68
|Mirzapur(UP)
|3.00
|50
|147.00
|3700
|3685
|6.94
|Ajuha(UP)
|3.00
|NC
|105.60
|3750
|3550
|15.38
|Rampur(UP)
|2.80
|-6.67
|97.70
|3040
|3040
|-5.59
|Atarra(UP)
|2.50
|NC
|131.50
|3050
|3060
|-4.69
|Jhansi(UP)
|2.50
|25
|114.10
|2840
|2845
|5.97
|Devariya(UP)
|2.20
|-12
|167.50
|3800
|3720
|19.12
|Malur(Kar)
|2.00
|-80
|27.00
|4000
|4062
|NC
|Amroha(UP)
|2.00
|-
|2.00
|3215
|-
|42.89
|Bharuasumerpur(UP)
|2.00
|11.11
|36.10
|3400
|3400
|13.33
|Etawah(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|370.50
|3900
|3675
|20.00
|Lalitpur(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|257.40
|2800
|2780
|-18.37
|Unnao(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|11.80
|3250
|3200
|-
|Meerut(UP)
|2.00
|100
|574.50
|3510
|3510
|-
|Gazipur(UP)
|2.00
|33.33
|267.20
|3600
|3600
|NC
|Bharthna(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|77.80
|3850
|3850
|17.38
|Rasda(UP)
|2.00
|33.33
|53.40
|3620
|3640
|-
|Jangipura(UP)
|2.00
|-20
|109.70
|3580
|3580
|10.49
|Azamgarh(UP)
|1.80
|50
|474.50
|3710
|3715
|17.03
|Nawabganj(UP)
|1.80
|5.88
|27.80
|3350
|3350
|-
|Kosikalan(UP)
|1.70
|6.25
|157.80
|3050
|3100
|-5.86
|Mauranipur(UP)
|1.60
|-11.11
|16.30
|3000
|3000
|5.26
|Utraula(UP)
|1.60
|NC
|25.40
|3400
|3400
|-
|Choubepur(UP)
|1.60
|-5.88
|9.80
|3750
|3800
|28.42
|Auraiya(UP)
|1.50
|-16.67
|91.50
|3800
|3800
|14.29
|Bahraich(UP)
|1.50
|66.67
|76.00
|3520
|3525
|11.04
|Shikohabad(UP)
|1.50
|-25
|220.50
|3200
|3220
|72.97
|Kayamganj(UP)
|1.50
|-40
|464.60
|3700
|3630
|17.46
|Balrampur(UP)
|1.50
|50
|77.90
|3550
|3550
|9.23
|Tulsipur(UP)
|1.50
|NC
|43.10
|3350
|3350
|-
|Konch(UP)
|1.50
|-40
|75.70
|2970
|2970
|-7.19
|Achalda(UP)
|1.20
|20
|81.80
|3600
|3700
|41.18
|Baberu(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|32.30
|3040
|3050
|-
|Kasganj(UP)
|1.00
|-16.67
|141.60
|3260
|3250
|-1.81
|Khair(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|304.10
|3600
|3550
|12.50
|Khalilabad(UP)
|1.00
|-33.33
|79.80
|3640
|3650
|22.97
|Pukhrayan(UP)
|1.00
|25
|191.00
|3400
|3420
|-
|Dadri(UP)
|1.00
|-33.33
|72.50
|3450
|3450
|9.52
|Jhijhank(UP)
|1.00
|-33.33
|26.30
|3480
|3550
|-
|Muskara(UP)
|1.00
|25
|27.60
|3150
|3050
|-0.32
|Safdarganj(UP)
|1.00
|-66.67
|63.30
|3400
|3300
|6.25
|Fatehpur Sikri(UP)
|0.90
|12.5
|33.00
|3210
|3200
|-
|Kannauj(UP)
|0.90
|-10
|87.10
|3700
|3300
|15.63
|Mainpuri(UP)
|0.90
|-70
|261.10
|3130
|3150
|-5.72
|Etah(UP)
|0.80
|NC
|114.90
|3250
|3240
|NC
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|0.80
|-11.11
|92.20
|3740
|3730
|16.33
|Naanpara(UP)
|0.80
|14.29
|84.00
|3510
|3525
|18.98
|Anandnagar(UP)
|0.70
|16.67
|90.40
|3730
|3665
|24.33
|Fatehpur(UP)
|0.70
|16.67
|80.60
|3935
|3925
|-0.13
|Sandila(UP)
|0.70
|-22.22
|593.10
|3210
|3210
|-
|Akbarpur(UP)
|0.70
|-30
|67.50
|4120
|4010
|23.72
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|0.60
|-92
|1572.00
|3530
|3500
|6.97
|Robertsganj(UP)
|0.60
|-60
|64.10
|3445
|3425
|-3.50
|Rajgir
|Palanpur(Guj)
|16.00
|-60
|1117.00
|5210
|5070
|-15.01
|Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)
|5.00
|-79.76
|204.80
|5350
|5655
|-0.93
|Taramira
|Suratgarh(Raj)
|27.00
|-74.53
|2312.00
|3232
|3215
|-13.61
|Chomu(Raj)
|23.40
|-
|46.80
|3420
|-
|-14.50
|Bagru(Raj)
|9.80
|-19.01
|187.60
|3500
|3350
|-4.11
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|2.00
|-44.44
|75.20
|3300
|3400
|-18.52
|WheatAtta
|Lohardaga(Jha)
|18.00
|125
|506.00
|2900
|6400
|-
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The stock of L&T Finance Holdings tumbled 5 per cent with above average volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
₹1052 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1040102510651080 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
There is an umbilical connection between China’s business policies and exertion of military and diplomatic ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...