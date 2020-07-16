Other Prices

as on : 16-07-2020 03:48:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)4.00-20182.0014001400-
Dalda
Lohardaga(Jha)5.0010086.8098009200-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)23.50-6295.8053052541.33
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)12.00NC2698.0039500395501.54
Kasganj(UP)1.60100116.8038600386006.04
Gur(Jaggery)
Mandya(Kar)195.0035.421808.003700350034.55
Bangarpet(Kar)46.00228.57530.0022003900-
Chittoor(AP)43.0030.31097.0040004000-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00-14.292620.004100405027.13
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00NC84909.50325032705.52
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)27.0035490.003725365012.20
Shahjahanpur(UP)26.0023.81329.50313531005.73
Agra(UP)25.0019.052013.5031503160-0.32
Barhaj(UP)24.009.094631.003525350014.82
Shamli(UP)21.00-165399.503525354038.24
Gorakhpur(UP)20.00-20533.3038403820-
Barabanki(UP)19.005.561175.30340034000.29
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.0036.369982.503500350012.54
Muradabad(UP)14.0027.271558.6031403160-3.38
Golagokarnath(UP)14.00-6.672126.00326032709.76
Gondal(UP)10.70-2.73678.30335033503.88
Chandausi(UP)8.0060168.00323031701.57
Madhoganj(UP)6.50-38.1492.403220325022.43
Hapur(UP)6.00201943.50315031505.70
Sirsaganj(UP)5.50-15.38306.1031303110-4.57
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-72.221871.0042504250-1.16
Arakalgud(Kar)5.00-92.86113.0030003000-
Aligarh(UP)5.00NC1883.503850385020.31
Farukhabad(UP)5.0025453.003650360017.74
Hardoi(UP)5.00-9.09585.70323031403.19
Allahabad(UP)4.5012574.50330033003.13
Paliakala(UP)4.20-32.26138.003230325016.19
Mahoba(UP)4.10127.78110.20305031004.81
Chorichora(UP)4.0014.29117.303800382518.20
Firozabad(UP)3.805.56366.3034503400-
Mathura(UP)3.5016.67832.1031703210-0.94
Lucknow(UP)3.40-8.111903.6033503350-3.87
Pratapgarh(UP)3.00-14.2980.0036503610-
Jaunpur(UP)3.0020143.50367536750.68
Mirzapur(UP)3.0050147.00370036856.94
Ajuha(UP)3.00NC105.603750355015.38
Rampur(UP)2.80-6.6797.7030403040-5.59
Atarra(UP)2.50NC131.5030503060-4.69
Jhansi(UP)2.5025114.10284028455.97
Devariya(UP)2.20-12167.503800372019.12
Malur(Kar)2.00-8027.0040004062NC
Amroha(UP)2.00-2.003215-42.89
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.0011.1136.103400340013.33
Etawah(UP)2.00NC370.503900367520.00
Lalitpur(UP)2.00NC257.4028002780-18.37
Unnao(UP)2.00NC11.8032503200-
Meerut(UP)2.00100574.5035103510-
Gazipur(UP)2.0033.33267.2036003600NC
Bharthna(UP)2.00NC77.803850385017.38
Rasda(UP)2.0033.3353.4036203640-
Jangipura(UP)2.00-20109.703580358010.49
Azamgarh(UP)1.8050474.503710371517.03
Nawabganj(UP)1.805.8827.8033503350-
Kosikalan(UP)1.706.25157.8030503100-5.86
Mauranipur(UP)1.60-11.1116.30300030005.26
Utraula(UP)1.60NC25.4034003400-
Choubepur(UP)1.60-5.889.803750380028.42
Auraiya(UP)1.50-16.6791.503800380014.29
Bahraich(UP)1.5066.6776.003520352511.04
Shikohabad(UP)1.50-25220.503200322072.97
Kayamganj(UP)1.50-40464.603700363017.46
Balrampur(UP)1.505077.90355035509.23
Tulsipur(UP)1.50NC43.1033503350-
Konch(UP)1.50-4075.7029702970-7.19
Achalda(UP)1.202081.803600370041.18
Baberu(UP)1.00NC32.3030403050-
Kasganj(UP)1.00-16.67141.6032603250-1.81
Khair(UP)1.00NC304.103600355012.50
Khalilabad(UP)1.00-33.3379.803640365022.97
Pukhrayan(UP)1.0025191.0034003420-
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.3372.50345034509.52
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-33.3326.3034803550-
Muskara(UP)1.002527.6031503050-0.32
Safdarganj(UP)1.00-66.6763.30340033006.25
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.9012.533.0032103200-
Kannauj(UP)0.90-1087.103700330015.63
Mainpuri(UP)0.90-70261.1031303150-5.72
Etah(UP)0.80NC114.9032503240NC
Sahiyapur(UP)0.80-11.1192.203740373016.33
Naanpara(UP)0.8014.2984.003510352518.98
Anandnagar(UP)0.7016.6790.403730366524.33
Fatehpur(UP)0.7016.6780.6039353925-0.13
Sandila(UP)0.70-22.22593.1032103210-
Akbarpur(UP)0.70-3067.504120401023.72
Ghaziabad(UP)0.60-921572.00353035006.97
Robertsganj(UP)0.60-6064.1034453425-3.50
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)16.00-601117.0052105070-15.01
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)5.00-79.76204.8053505655-0.93
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)27.00-74.532312.0032323215-13.61
Chomu(Raj)23.40-46.803420--14.50
Bagru(Raj)9.80-19.01187.6035003350-4.11
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.00-44.4475.2033003400-18.52
WheatAtta
Lohardaga(Jha)18.00125506.0029006400-
Published on July 16, 2020
