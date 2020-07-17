Other Prices

as on : 17-07-2020 03:44:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC20.001200110020.00
Gur(Jaggery)
Sirsaganj(UP)5.00-9.09311.1031403130-4.27
Firozabad(UP)4.3013.16370.6033803450-
Shikohabad(UP)2.0033.33222.503250320075.68
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.3379.90355035509.23
Mawana(UP)2.0033.333.5035203540-
Choubepur(UP)1.30-18.7511.103760375028.77
Achalda(UP)1.20NC83.003800360049.02
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80NC109.403750369016.46
Achnera(UP)0.70NC37.503140315012.14
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2991.003750373025.00
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)18.00-33.332348.0032403232-13.39
Published on July 17, 2020
