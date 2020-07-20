Other Prices

as on : 20-07-2020 06:17:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)2.00-84.621288.0017001200-39.29
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)22.80-2.98341.4053053041.33
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)14.00NC2726.0039600395001.67
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC118.8038500387006.35
Gur(Jaggery)
Bangalore(Kar)68.0012601939.0042504250-1.16
Gorakhpur(UP)27.0035560.3038503840-
Shamli(UP)22.004.765421.503530352538.43
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00-25.93510.003700372511.45
Barabanki(UP)16.50-13.161191.80340034000.29
Golagokarnath(UP)15.007.142141.00326032609.76
Muradabad(UP)12.00-14.291570.6031503140-3.08
Vilthararoad(UP)12.0033.3326.0041004100-
Gondal(UP)11.204.67689.50335033503.88
Chittoor(AP)10.00-76.741107.0040004000-
Hapur(UP)10.0066.671953.50310031504.03
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00-33.339992.503500350012.54
Saharanpur(UP)8.006.672340.503480348011.18
Aligarh(UP)7.00401890.503800385018.75
Maur(UP)5.2023.8172.403800372520.83
Kopaganj(UP)5.2023.81229.303800372519.12
Chandausi(UP)5.00-37.5173.00326032302.52
Sirsaganj(UP)5.00NC316.1031503140-3.96
Faizabad(UP)4.20-6.67198.004150410022.06
Paliakala(UP)4.20NC142.203260323017.27
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00566.671576.00354035307.27
Mathura(UP)4.0014.29836.10323031700.94
Hardoi(UP)4.00-20589.70315032300.64
Firozabad(UP)3.70-13.95374.3034503380-
Karvi(UP)3.5040126.2030553035-4.53
Farukhabad(UP)3.00-40456.003650365017.74
Balrampur(UP)3.005082.90355035509.23
Mainpuri(UP)3.00233.33264.1031603130-4.82
Safdarganj(UP)3.0020066.30330034003.13
Rampur(UP)2.80NC100.5030403040-5.59
Lucknow(UP)2.80-17.651906.4033603350-3.59
Etawah(UP)2.5025373.003900390020.00
Jhansi(UP)2.50NC116.60284028405.97
Devariya(UP)2.5013.64170.003740380017.24
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.67108.103800375016.92
Tundla(UP)2.5015087.30318031500.32
Barhaj(UP)2.50-89.584633.503525352514.82
Mahoba(UP)2.10-48.78112.30302030503.78
Achalda(UP)2.0066.6785.003800380049.02
Gazipur(UP)2.00NC269.20362036000.56
Konch(UP)2.0033.3377.7030002970-6.25
Purulia(WB)2.0033.3322.5033003300-1.49
Kayamganj(UP)1.8020466.403730370018.41
Rasda(UP)1.80-1055.2036303620-
Kosikalan(UP)1.60-5.88159.4030003050-7.41
Utraula(UP)1.60NC27.0034003400-
Amroha(UP)1.50-62.53233.5032403210-
Auraiya(UP)1.50NC93.003800380014.29
Azamgarh(UP)1.50-16.67476.003810371020.19
Bahraich(UP)1.50NC77.503550352011.99
Basti(UP)1.502597.703750374017.55
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.4055.5634.4032203210-
Nawabganj(UP)1.40-22.2229.2033503350-
Choubepur(UP)1.407.6912.503775376029.28
Robertsganj(UP)1.2010065.3034253445-4.06
Bindki(UP)1.2050225.00384039009.71
Chorichora(UP)1.20-70118.503860380020.06
Chandoli(UP)1.10-15.3817.60368036755.60
Atarra(UP)1.00-60132.50325030501.56
Etah(UP)1.0025115.90326032500.31
Khair(UP)1.00NC305.103550360010.94
Khalilabad(UP)1.00NC80.803625364022.47
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-50223.503225325074.32
Kannauj(UP)1.0011.1188.103750370017.19
Dadri(UP)1.00NC73.503500345011.11
Naanpara(UP)1.002585.003525351019.49
Akbarpur(UP)1.0042.8668.504140412024.32
Baberu(UP)0.80-2033.1030503040-
Kasganj(UP)0.80-20142.4032803260-1.20
Achnera(UP)0.70NC38.203220314015.00
Anandnagar(UP)0.7016.6791.703775375025.83
Fatehpur(UP)0.70NC81.3039303935-0.25
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60-7036.703400340013.33
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)19.0018.751155.0051125210-16.61
Lakhani(Guj)16.00-60518.0051504500-
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)16.00-11.112380.0032423240-13.34
