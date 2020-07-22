Other Prices

as on : 22-07-2020 04:40:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)3.00-25188.0016001400-
Dalda
Lohardaga(Jha)3.00-25102.8098009200-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)23.503.07388.4052553040.00
Ghee
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC120.8038800385007.18
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)25.002584954.50325032705.52
Sultanpur(UP)25.00900115.5038503750-
Agra(UP)24.00-36.842075.50325032402.85
Barhaj(UP)24.009.094679.503570357016.29
Raath(UP)21.50377.78996.0036003600-
Chittoor(AP)20.00-58.331175.0040004000-
Shamli(UP)19.00-9.525461.503535354038.63
Barabanki(UP)18.5023.331225.30341034000.59
Muradabad(UP)12.00-7.691595.6032003180-1.54
Muzzafarnagar(UP)12.002010014.503500351012.54
Gondal(UP)10.50-10.26711.70335033503.88
Sirsaganj(UP)6.508.33328.6031403150-4.27
Chandausi(UP)6.0050183.00326032702.52
Hardoi(UP)6.0020600.70320032102.24
Jafarganj(UP)6.00-33.33381.003600360012.50
Paliakala(UP)6.0015.38153.403230325016.19
Ballia(UP)5.00-16.67259.50364036252.25
Hapur(UP)5.00-37.51966.50310031004.03
Saharanpur(UP)5.00-16.672351.503470347510.86
Maur(UP)4.80-7.6977.203790380020.51
Kopaganj(UP)4.806.67238.603790380018.81
Madhoganj(UP)4.5028.57500.403250325023.57
Firozabad(UP)3.60-2.7377.9034503450-
Mathura(UP)3.5016.67842.6031903190-0.31
Karvi(UP)3.5025132.5030453060-4.84
Faizabad(UP)3.20-50.77207.704200416023.53
Lucknow(UP)3.20-11.111913.2033703350-3.30
Jaunpur(UP)3.00NC146.50366036750.27
Mirzapur(UP)3.00NC150.00372537007.66
Mainpuri(UP)3.007.14269.9031603150-4.82
Rampur(UP)2.8012105.8030403040-5.59
Azamgarh(UP)2.50108.33479.703815381520.35
Jhansi(UP)2.50NC119.10284528406.16
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.67113.603800380016.92
Mahoba(UP)2.40-7.69117.30305030354.81
Amroha(UP)2.0033.333235.5032153240-
Naugarh(UP)2.00NC221.003760368017.50
Nawabganj(UP)2.0042.8631.2033503350-
Achalda(UP)2.0010088.003800380049.02
Mauranipur(UP)2.002518.30300030005.26
Kayamganj(UP)2.0033.33469.903780375020.00
Devariya(UP)2.00-20174.503800375019.12
Balrampur(UP)2.00NC86.90355035509.23
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC45.5034503300-
Jangipura(UP)2.00NC113.703620362011.73
Bharthna(UP)1.80-18.1881.803900390018.90
Auraiya(UP)1.505095.503750380012.78
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-25459.503750370020.97
Tulsipur(UP)1.50NC44.6033503350-
Utraula(UP)1.50-6.2530.1034003400-
Konch(UP)1.50-6.2580.8030003000-6.25
Choubepur(UP)1.50-6.2515.603770375029.11
Tundla(UP)1.50-4088.80323031801.89
Bahraich(UP)1.4016.6780.103560355012.30
Kosikalan(UP)1.40-22.22162.60325030000.31
Lalitpur(UP)1.40-6.67260.3028602850-16.62
Atarra(UP)1.30-13.33135.3031503150-1.56
Fatehpur(UP)1.3085.7182.60396039300.51
Anandnagar(UP)1.2071.4392.903775377525.83
Basti(UP)1.202099.903750375017.55
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.209.0936.7032153235-
Naanpara(UP)1.2071.4386.903550352520.34
Akbarpur(UP)1.10NC70.704140414024.32
Muskara(UP)1.101029.7031003100-1.90
Baberu(UP)1.00-23.0835.4030603040-
Etah(UP)1.0025117.70326032800.31
Khalilabad(UP)1.00NC81.803645362523.14
Orai(UP)1.00-16.6716.4027002700-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC192.0034503400-
Unnao(UP)1.00-5012.8032503250-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-16.6794.403750375016.64
Kannauj(UP)1.00-23.0890.403750375017.19
Chorichora(UP)1.00-33.33121.003840384519.44
Partaval(UP)0.80-2063.003720370036.51
Achnera(UP)0.70NC39.603130322011.79
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60NC37.303400340013.33
Millets
Narayanpur(Cht)24.50-274.5024002400-
WheatAtta
Lohardaga(Jha)40.00300606.0029002900-
Published on July 22, 2020
