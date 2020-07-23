Other Prices

as on : 23-07-2020 04:24:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)4.0033.33196.0016001600-
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)3.00501294.0015001700-46.43
Nanjangud(Kar)2.0010010.00500900-
Dalda
Lohardaga(Jha)4.0033.33110.8098009800-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)22.50-4.26433.4053052541.33
Ambala Cantt.(Har)1.40-83.5356.60550560-21.43
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)11.00-21.432772.0039650396001.80
Kasganj(UP)1.2020123.2038900388007.46
GreenFodder
Ambala Cantt.(Har)21.5042.3873.20125300-
Gur(Jaggery)
Srirangapattana(Kar)145.002800559.003300360013.79
Gondal(UP)108.50933.33820.20335033503.88
Gorakhpur(UP)32.50-1.52625.8038403835-
Shahjahanpur(UP)28.007.69357.50312531355.40
Shamli(UP)23.0021.055484.503510353537.65
Bangalore(Kar)22.00-452001.00455042505.81
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.0066.6710034.503500350012.54
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00-2084974.50326032505.84
Agra(UP)20.00-16.672095.50332032505.06
Barhaj(UP)20.00-16.674699.503650357018.89
Barabanki(UP)16.50-10.811241.80340034100.29
Golagokarnath(UP)15.007.142170.00326032659.76
Muradabad(UP)11.00-8.331606.6032003200-1.54
Jafarganj(UP)10.0066.67391.003900360021.88
Raath(UP)9.80-54.421005.8036003600-
Saharanpur(UP)8.00602359.503470347010.86
Aligarh(UP)7.0016.671903.503850385020.31
Ballia(UP)7.0040266.50365036402.53
Sirsaganj(UP)7.007.69335.6031303140-4.57
Paliakala(UP)7.0016.67160.403240323016.55
Madhoganj(UP)6.0033.33506.403250325023.57
Hapur(UP)5.00NC1971.50316031006.04
Firozabad(UP)4.3019.44382.2034203450-
Maur(UP)4.00-16.6781.203800379020.83
Allahabad(UP)4.006081.00332533003.91
Chandausi(UP)4.00-33.33187.00325032602.20
Kopaganj(UP)4.00-16.67242.603800379019.12
Mainpuri(UP)3.206.67273.1031403160-5.42
Azamgarh(UP)3.0020482.703800381519.87
Etawah(UP)3.0020376.003800390016.92
Mathura(UP)3.00-14.29845.60321031900.31
Hardoi(UP)3.00-50603.70324032003.51
Jhansi(UP)2.8012121.90283528455.78
Mirzapur(UP)2.50-16.67152.50371537257.37
Naugarh(UP)2.5025223.503775376017.97
Rampur(UP)2.50-10.71108.3030403040-5.59
Lucknow(UP)2.50-21.881915.7034503370-1.00
Kayamganj(UP)2.5025472.403670378016.51
Karvi(UP)2.50-28.57135.0031003045-3.13
Bharthna(UP)2.4033.3384.203900390018.90
Devariya(UP)2.00NC176.503810380019.44
Ajuha(UP)2.00-20115.603850380018.46
Tulsipur(UP)2.0033.3346.6033503350-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-33.3368.30340033006.25
Atarra(UP)1.8038.46137.1031003150-3.13
Nawabganj(UP)1.80-1033.0033503350-
Kosikalan(UP)1.7021.43164.30325032500.31
Basti(UP)1.6033.33101.503750375017.55
Konch(UP)1.606.6782.4030003000-6.25
Choubepur(UP)1.606.6717.203775377029.28
Amroha(UP)1.50-253237.0032453215-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.5015038.803400340013.33
Chandoli(UP)1.5036.3619.10367536805.45
Lalitpur(UP)1.507.14261.8028602860-16.62
Orai(UP)1.505017.9027002700-
Balrampur(UP)1.50-2588.40355035509.23
Utraula(UP)1.40-6.6731.5034003400-
Bahraich(UP)1.20-14.2981.303550356011.99
Kasganj(UP)1.2020144.6033003300-0.60
Partaval(UP)1.205064.203730372036.88
Kannauj(UP)1.202091.603750375017.19
Baberu(UP)1.101036.5030603060-
Auraiya(UP)1.00-33.3396.503800375014.29
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-33.33460.503650375017.74
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.00-16.6737.7032403215-
Robertsganj(UP)1.00-44.4468.1034453415-3.50
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.33226.003300325078.38
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.3376.003500350011.11
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-33.3328.8034503500-
Muskara(UP)1.00-9.0930.7031003100-1.90
Chorichora(UP)0.90-10121.903850384019.75
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-33.3393.703780377526.00
Etah(UP)0.80-20118.50330032601.54
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-38.4683.40395039600.25
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-20111.203780377017.39
Bindki(UP)0.80-46.67227.303900390011.43
Akbarpur(UP)0.80-27.2771.504140414024.32
Sahiyapur(UP)0.70-3095.103750375016.64
Sandila(UP)0.7016.67594.4031503140-
Taramira
Bagru(Raj)8.80-10.2205.2033753500-7.53
WheatAtta
Lohardaga(Jha)35.00-12.5676.0029002900-
Published on July 23, 2020
