Other Prices

as on : 24-07-2020 04:08:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)4.00NC204.0017001600-
Dalda
Lohardaga(Jha)3.50-30117.8098009800-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)15.00252802.0039700396502.06
Sultanpur(UP)2.0033.3316.00525004370038.89
Kasganj(UP)1.40-12.5126.0038800386006.59
Gramflour
Sultanpur(UP)2.00NC13.5066506650-
Gur(Jaggery)
Shamli(UP)24.004.355508.503515351037.84
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00NC10054.503520350013.18
Lakhimpur(UP)18.00-1084992.50326032605.84
Agra(UP)18.00-102113.50333033205.38
Barabanki(UP)18.009.091259.80340034000.29
Barhaj(UP)15.00-254714.503650365018.89
Golagokarnath(UP)14.00-6.672184.00325032609.43
Gondal(UP)11.70-89.22831.90335033503.88
Muradabad(UP)10.00-9.091616.6032103200-1.23
Saharanpur(UP)9.5018.752369.003470347010.86
Aligarh(UP)6.00-14.291909.5028003850-12.50
Badayoun(UP)6.00300830.30325032008.33
Chandausi(UP)6.0050193.00327032502.83
Paliakala(UP)5.50-21.43165.903250324016.91
Kopaganj(UP)5.0025247.603800380019.12
Bijnaur(UP)4.50-35.7193.603275322526.69
Faizabad(UP)4.0025211.704200420023.53
Hardoi(UP)4.0033.33607.70320032402.24
Safdarganj(UP)4.0010072.30340034006.25
Firozabad(UP)3.70-13.95385.9034503420-
Etawah(UP)3.5016.67379.503780380016.31
Mathura(UP)3.5016.67849.1032003210NC
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.00100299.603800230040.74
Tundla(UP)3.0010091.80327032303.15
Bahraich(UP)2.80133.3384.103560355012.30
Rampur(UP)2.8012111.1030403040-5.59
Allahabad(UP)2.50-37.583.50332533253.91
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-90118.0039003850-
Ajuha(UP)2.5025118.103850385018.46
Mothkur(UP)2.20NC17.7030002850-
Amroha(UP)2.2046.673239.2032753245-
Karvi(UP)2.20-12137.2031003100-3.13
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-33.33484.703800380019.87
Farukhabad(UP)2.00100462.503640365017.42
Nawabganj(UP)2.0011.1135.0033503350-
Meerut(UP)2.00NC576.5035403510-
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-20474.403700367017.46
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.3390.40355035509.23
Konch(UP)2.002584.4030003000-6.25
Bharthna(UP)2.00-16.6786.203900390018.90
Rasda(UP)2.00NC59.2036203610-
Orai(UP)1.802019.7027002700-
Naugarh(UP)1.70-32225.203820377519.38
Jangipura(UP)1.70-15115.403620362011.73
Chandoli(UP)1.606.6720.70368036755.60
Kosikalan(UP)1.60-5.88165.9031003250-4.32
Mauranipur(UP)1.60-2019.90300030005.26
Atarra(UP)1.50-16.67138.6031603100-1.25
Auraiya(UP)1.505098.003800380014.29
Khair(UP)1.50NC308.103550345010.94
Shikohabad(UP)1.5050227.503200330072.97
Devariya(UP)1.50-25178.003815381019.59
Gazipur(UP)1.50-37.5273.10364036201.11
Tulsipur(UP)1.50-2548.1033503350-
Choubepur(UP)1.50-6.2518.703800377530.14
Lalitpur(UP)1.40-6.67263.2028652860-16.47
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.303039.0032253240-
Utraula(UP)1.30-7.1432.8034003400-
Baberu(UP)1.209.0937.7030803060-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-33.3339.803500340016.67
Etah(UP)1.0025119.50332033002.15
Fatehpur(UP)1.002584.40395539500.38
Kasganj(UP)1.00-16.67145.6033103300-0.30
Khurja(UP)1.0066.67134.60320029706.67
Achalda(UP)1.00-5089.003800380049.02
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00NC748.50320028706.67
Sahiyapur(UP)0.9028.5796.003750375016.64
Naanpara(UP)0.90-2587.803550355020.34
Bareilly(UP)0.8033.33277.103485340016.95
Bindki(UP)0.80NC228.103900390011.43
Wazirganj(UP)0.8033.3328.1032603070-
Akbarpur(UP)0.70-12.572.204140414024.32
Achnera(UP)0.60-14.2940.203320313018.57
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60-25111.803800378018.01
Maudaha(UP)0.60NC29.3030803040-5.23
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60NC113.003800372018.75
Muskara(UP)0.60-4031.3031003100-1.90
Khoya
Sultanpur(UP)30.00110055.502470024700-
Millets
Narayanpur(Cht)25.102.4599.6017002400-
Taramira
Barmer(Raj)1.2033.33248.8033003300-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.00-5077.2033003300-18.52
WheatAtta
Sultanpur(UP)250.00NC5700.0023002400-4.17
Lohardaga(Jha)10.00-71.43696.0029002900-
Published on July 24, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.