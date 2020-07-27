Other Prices

as on : 27-07-2020 02:36:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00-5012.00500500-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)12.00-202826.0039750397002.19
Kasganj(UP)1.40NC128.8038800388006.59
Gur(Jaggery)
Bangalore(Kar)88.003002089.00455045505.81
Shamli(UP)30.00255538.503530351538.43
Udaipura(Raj)26.40-62.711074.9031503150-4.55
Gorakhpur(UP)25.00-23.08650.8038603840-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00NC530.003700370011.45
Barhaj(UP)18.00204732.503680365019.87
Barabanki(UP)16.50-8.331276.30341034000.59
Golagokarnath(UP)15.007.142199.00326032509.76
Salem(TN)14.75110.1159.5345304460-
Muradabad(UP)12.00201628.6032003210-1.54
Gondal(UP)11.20-4.27843.10335033503.88
Muzzafarnagar(UP)11.00-4510065.503520352013.18
Aligarh(UP)8.0033.331917.503850280020.31
Madhoganj(UP)7.5025513.903230325022.81
Srirangapattana(Kar)7.00-95.17566.00300033003.45
Ballia(UP)7.00NC273.50366036502.81
Sirsaganj(UP)6.50-7.14342.1031403130-4.27
Kopaganj(UP)6.2024253.803790380018.81
Saharanpur(UP)6.00-36.842375.003470347010.86
Chandausi(UP)5.00-16.67198.00328032703.14
Ghaziabad(UP)5.00251581.00355035407.58
Hardoi(UP)5.0025612.70320032002.24
Paliakala(UP)4.50-18.18170.403230325016.19
Firozabad(UP)4.2013.51390.1034003450-
Hapur(UP)4.00-201975.50318031606.71
Mathura(UP)3.602.86852.70322032000.63
Lucknow(UP)3.30321919.0034503450-1.00
Amroha(UP)3.0036.363242.2032503275-
Mirzapur(UP)3.0020155.50374037158.09
Rampur(UP)3.007.14114.1030403040-5.59
Karvi(UP)2.8027.27140.0030903100-3.44
Mainpuri(UP)2.60-18.75275.7033003140-0.60
Azamgarh(UP)2.5025487.203800380019.87
Mahoba(UP)2.504.17119.80307030505.50
Shikohabad(UP)2.5066.67230.003200320072.97
Ajuha(UP)2.50NC120.603900385020.00
Badayoun(UP)2.00-66.67832.30326032508.67
Devariya(UP)2.0033.33180.003820381519.75
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-5074.30340034006.25
Nawabganj(UP)1.80-1036.8033503350-
Utraula(UP)1.8038.4634.6034003400-
Kosikalan(UP)1.706.25167.6031003100-4.32
Choubepur(UP)1.606.6720.303800380030.14
Kayamganj(UP)1.50-25475.903680370016.83
Jangipura(UP)1.50-11.76116.903650362012.65
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.407.6940.4032503225-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.4055.5697.403750375016.64
Kasganj(UP)1.2020146.8033103310-0.30
Achalda(UP)1.202090.203800380049.02
Naanpara(UP)1.2033.3389.003500355018.64
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-50463.503700364019.35
Khalilabad(UP)1.00NC82.803640364522.97
Gazipur(UP)1.00-33.33274.10365036401.39
Dadri(UP)1.00NC77.003520350011.75
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC29.8035003450-
Akbarpur(UP)0.8014.2973.004150414024.62
Muskara(UP)0.8033.3332.1031503100-0.32
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-2594.303760378025.33
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-4085.00396039550.51
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)16.002201197.0053254960-13.13
Taramira
Beawar(Raj)2.4084.62191.8034253375-8.67
Published on July 27, 2020
