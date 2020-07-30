Other Prices

as on : 30-07-2020 05:45:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Hospet(Kar)1.00-508.0010001800-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)22.50-6.25526.4051551051.47
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)12.00-202880.0039750397502.05
Kasganj(UP)2.00-33.33138.8038600388006.63
Gur(Jaggery)
Bangalore(Kar)55.0089.662173.00440044001.15
Udaipura(Raj)45.3071.591120.2031503150-4.55
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.00-202710.004140410028.37
Shamli(UP)40.0011.115614.503560355039.61
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)36.909.822039.50332534003.91
Gorakhpur(UP)27.5010703.3038703860-
Shahjahanpur(UP)25.00-10.71382.50312531255.40
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-35.4810116.503520353013.18
Hamirpur(UP)18.50-22.003400--
Barabanki(UP)17.50-5.411312.30342034200.88
Agra(UP)17.00-2.862148.00358035509.15
Golagokarnath(UP)16.006.672215.00326032607.59
Barhaj(UP)15.00-28.574768.503780368019.62
Gondal(UP)10.904.81864.4035003350-2.78
Bangarpet(Kar)10.00NC560.0037003700-
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-33.3385017.50327032506.17
Muradabad(UP)9.00-101647.60323032201.89
Burdwan(WB)8.50-1552.50350033506.06
Hapur(UP)8.00601988.50317031706.38
Jafarganj(UP)8.0033.33405.003850380020.31
Sirsaganj(UP)7.507.14356.6031203130-7.69
Madhoganj(UP)7.007.69527.403250323023.57
Kopaganj(UP)6.00-3.23259.803800379019.12
Saharanpur(UP)6.00-252389.003480347511.54
Aligarh(UP)5.00-16.671928.503850380022.22
Ballia(UP)5.0025282.50365036402.53
Paliakala(UP)4.5018.42178.703250323013.64
Chandausi(UP)4.00-20207.003325332011.76
Sehjanwa(UP)4.00566.67117.003850380013.24
Jhansi(UP)3.50-22.22129.90283028207.81
Mathura(UP)3.50-7.89860.00325032201.56
Atarra(UP)3.0020144.1031003150-3.13
Mainpuri(UP)3.00-16.67282.30350034205.42
Azamgarh(UP)2.80-6.67493.003830382518.03
Rampur(UP)2.80-6.67119.9030403040-7.32
Pratapgarh(UP)2.50-16.6785.5038003770-
Shikohabad(UP)2.50NC232.503250320080.56
Raath(UP)2.50-68.751016.3036503625-
Mahoba(UP)2.2010124.00310031206.53
Lucknow(UP)2.20-121923.7034753475-0.71
Tulsipur(UP)2.201052.3033503350-
Karvi(UP)2.20-12144.7031453110-2.33
Etawah(UP)2.00-20384.003800380016.92
Jaunpur(UP)2.00-33.33148.50372036601.92
Khair(UP)2.0033.33310.10345035507.81
Meerut(UP)2.00NC578.5035203540-
Devariya(UP)2.0033.33183.503840383516.36
Bharthna(UP)2.002589.803900390018.18
Chorichora(UP)2.00-33.33126.903850386019.75
Safdarganj(UP)2.0010077.30340034008.63
Nawabganj(UP)1.80-1040.6033503350-
Utraula(UP)1.7013.3337.8034003400-
Gazipur(UP)1.60-38.46278.3036503650NC
Rasda(UP)1.60-11.1162.6036403630-
Auraiya(UP)1.5050100.50385038004.62
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.505041.303400350013.33
Unnao(UP)1.505014.3032503250-
Kayamganj(UP)1.5050478.403730372022.30
Jangipura(UP)1.50-25120.403650365012.65
Kasganj(UP)1.4016.67149.40345033403.92
Kosikalan(UP)1.40-6.67170.50325032504.84
Chandoli(UP)1.3018.1823.10368536805.29
Naanpara(UP)1.30-27.7892.103460347017.29
Lalitpur(UP)1.2020265.4028852880-6.48
Orai(UP)1.20-2022.4027002750-
Choubepur(UP)1.20-7.6922.803780380029.45
Baberu(UP)1.00-23.0840.0031103130-
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-16.67465.703750370025.00
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-16.6787.20398539804.32
Khalilabad(UP)1.00NC84.803650365023.31
Achalda(UP)1.00NC92.203850380050.98
Partaval(UP)1.00-16.6766.403800380039.45
Kannauj(UP)1.00-16.6792.603700375015.63
Muskara(UP)1.002533.1030503150-3.48
Etah(UP)0.90-10121.40345033405.18
Robertsganj(UP)0.80-2068.90350034450.72
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.70-12.541.9033503325-
Ghaziabad(UP)0.70-861586.70355035609.23
Sahiyapur(UP)0.70-5098.103850375016.67
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-4095.903770376525.67
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60NC112.403820380013.69
Akbarpur(UP)0.60-14.2974.304180418015.79
Millets
Ramanujganj(Cht)45.50279.1757.5012001200-
Surajpur(Cht)10.20-7.2765.0015001300-11.76
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)20.00-31.031295.0051575172-15.87
Taramira
Bagru(Raj)15.5076.14236.2033503375-6.94
Barmer(Raj)2.10-12.5257.8033003300-
Beawar(Raj)2.00-16.67195.8035753425-4.67
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.707080.6034003300-16.05
