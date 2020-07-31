Other Prices

as on : 31-07-2020 03:51:03 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)4.00NC212.0021001700-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC24.001200120020.00
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)18.00-20562.4052051552.94
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)16.0033.332912.0039750397502.19
Kasganj(UP)2.4071.43143.6038700388006.32
Faizabad(UP)2.00NC18.804600045000-
Gur(Jaggery)
Mandya(Kar)227.0069.42169.003600380030.91
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)162.50-2217.403575--
Wansi(UP)80.00-80.003850--
Bangalore(Kar)68.0023.642241.00440044001.15
Ghaziabad(UP)55.0010145.0035603440-
Shamli(UP)48.00205662.503550356039.22
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00-252740.004200414030.23
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.002575.0035003385-
Gorakhpur(UP)23.00-16.36726.3038603870-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00NC10136.503490352012.22
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00NC550.00377037008.65
Barabanki(UP)17.00-2.861329.30342534201.03
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)15.40-58.272217.40335033254.69
Golagokarnath(UP)15.00-6.252230.00325032607.26
Hapur(UP)15.00-15.003500--
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00-6.6786.00344034200.58
Agra(UP)13.50-20.592161.50360035809.76
Lakhimpur(UP)12.002085029.50326032705.84
Gondal(UP)10.40-4.59874.8035003500-2.78
Muradabad(UP)10.0011.111657.60322032301.58
Raath(UP)8.602441024.9036753650-
Madhoganj(UP)6.50-7.14533.903250325023.57
Aligarh(UP)6.00201934.503850385022.22
Mawana(UP)6.002009.5035253520-
Kopaganj(UP)5.20-13.33265.003825380019.91
Hapur(UP)5.00-37.51993.50317031700.63
Saharanpur(UP)5.00-16.672394.003480348011.54
Dadri(UP)5.00-5.003530--
Firozabad(UP)4.4018.92398.2034503450-
Azamgarh(UP)4.0042.86497.003820383017.72
Jhansi(UP)4.0014.29133.90282528307.62
Mathura(UP)4.0014.29864.00324032501.25
Hardoi(UP)4.00-33.33622.70324032002.53
Paliakala(UP)4.00-11.11182.703240325013.29
Chandausi(UP)3.50-12.5210.503330332511.93
Rampur(UP)3.007.14122.9030403040-7.32
Ajuha(UP)2.8012125.903950395019.70
Mothkur(UP)2.5013.6420.2030503000-
Etawah(UP)2.5025386.503825380017.69
Devariya(UP)2.5025186.003850384016.67
Tulsipur(UP)2.5013.6454.8033503350-
Amroha(UP)2.4041.183246.3033103285-
Mahoba(UP)2.409.09126.40311031006.87
Mainpuri(UP)2.40-20284.70357035007.53
Jangipura(UP)2.4060122.803660365012.96
Lucknow(UP)2.20NC1925.9034803475-0.57
Atarra(UP)2.00-33.33146.1031253100-2.34
Auraiya(UP)2.0033.33102.50380038503.26
Badayoun(UP)2.0042.86835.70330032756.45
Faizabad(UP)2.00-28.57216.504250420025.00
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-33.33157.50372537407.66
Shikohabad(UP)2.00-20234.503200325077.78
Kayamganj(UP)2.0033.33480.403740373022.62
Gazipur(UP)2.0025280.3036503650NC
Karvi(UP)2.00-9.09146.7031503145-2.17
Konch(UP)2.0033.3387.9030203000-5.63
Rasda(UP)2.002564.6036503640-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC79.30340034008.63
Jaunpur(UP)1.80-10150.30373037202.19
Naugarh(UP)1.805.88227.003820382019.38
Utraula(UP)1.805.8839.6034003400-
Orai(UP)1.6033.3324.0027502700-
Choubepur(UP)1.6033.3324.403750378028.42
Bahraich(UP)1.507.1487.00356035604.40
Bharthna(UP)1.50-2591.303900390018.18
Paliakala(UP)1.40-1.403430-1.48
Kasganj(UP)1.30-7.14150.70346034504.22
Baberu(UP)1.202041.2031303110-
Basti(UP)1.2020103.703850384020.69
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.20-2042.503400340013.33
Chandoli(UP)1.20-7.6924.30369036855.43
Etah(UP)1.2033.33122.60350034506.71
Farukhabad(UP)1.2020466.903750375025.00
Achalda(UP)1.202093.403800385049.02
Barhaj(UP)1.20-924769.703780378019.62
Naanpara(UP)1.10-15.3893.203450346016.95
Lalitpur(UP)1.00-16.67266.4028802885-6.65
Muskara(UP)1.00NC34.1031503050-0.32
Tundla(UP)1.00-6095.30355034007.58
Sahiyapur(UP)0.9028.5799.003850385016.67
Partaval(UP)0.80-2067.203850380041.28
Chirgaon(UP)0.80-205.8030003000-
Achnera(UP)0.7016.6740.90356033209.20
Gurusarai(UP)0.7016.6711.903000300011.11
Bindki(UP)0.70-30229.803920390012.00
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-4087.80400039854.71
Ghaziabad(UP)0.60-14.291587.30355035509.23
Robertsganj(UP)0.60-2569.50351035001.01
Maudaha(UP)0.60NC29.9031003080-4.17
Wazirganj(UP)0.60-2528.7032803260-
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)5.00-502416.0033943341-9.28
Bagru(Raj)3.60-76.77243.4033503350-6.94
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.40-17.6583.4033503400-17.28

Published on July 31, 2020
