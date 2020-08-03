Other Prices

as on : 03-08-2020 02:46:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Etawah(UP)2.00-20388.503825382517.33
Achalda(UP)2.0066.6795.403800380049.02
Auraiya(UP)1.50-25104.00385038004.90
Bhadravathi(Kar)1.00-97.73393.0030003265-

Published on August 03, 2020
