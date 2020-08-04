Other Prices

as on : 04-08-2020 02:51:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)3.00-25218.0020002100-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC26.001400120040.00
Gur(Jaggery)
Chittoor(AP)56.00401271.0040004000-
Shamli(UP)50.004.175712.503575355040.20
Gorakhpur(UP)27.5019.57753.8038603860-
Agra(UP)20.0048.152181.503550360011.64
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.00-2510151.503510349012.86
Barhaj(UP)15.0011504784.703790378019.18
Golagokarnath(UP)14.00-6.672244.00327032507.21
Pandavapura(Kar)12.00-14.2961.0035003500-
Kudchi(Kar)10.0066.67429.00345030004.55
Saharanpur(UP)7.00402401.003500348011.82
Sirsaganj(UP)6.50-13.33363.1031403120-7.65
Ghaziabad(UP)6.009001593.303550355010.94
Hardoi(UP)6.0050628.70318032400.63
Jafarganj(UP)6.00-25411.003800385018.75
Aligarh(UP)5.00-16.671939.503850385022.22
Ballia(UP)5.00NC287.50365036502.53
Kopaganj(UP)5.00-3.85270.003825382514.18
Mathura(UP)4.5012.5868.5031803240-0.63
Jhansi(UP)4.00NC137.90283028257.81
Azamgarh(UP)3.70-7.5500.703825382014.18
Shikohabad(UP)3.0050237.503250320080.56
Sultanpur(UP)3.0050123.0038003850-
Ajuha(UP)3.007.14128.904000395021.21
Karvi(UP)2.8040149.5031553150-2.02
Etawah(UP)2.5025391.003800382516.56
Gazipur(UP)2.4020282.7036503650NC
Faizabad(UP)2.2010218.704250425025.00
Anakapally(AP)2.11-124.294120--
Bhadravathi(Kar)2.00100395.0026003000-
Kosikalan(UP)2.0042.86172.503500325012.90
Kayamganj(UP)2.00NC482.403760374021.68
Tulsipur(UP)2.00-2056.8033503350-
Rasda(UP)2.00NC66.6036203650-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC81.30342534009.42
Mainpuri(UP)1.60-33.33286.30357035707.53
Konch(UP)1.60-2089.5030003020-6.25
Kasganj(UP)1.5015.38152.20345034605.83
Utraula(UP)1.50-16.6741.1035003400-
Jhijhank(UP)1.505032.3035003500-
Bharthna(UP)1.50NC92.803950390020.61
Partaval(UP)1.205068.403800385039.45
Auraiya(UP)1.00-33.33105.00385038504.90
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-16.67467.903650375017.74
Achalda(UP)1.00-5096.403800380049.02
Muskara(UP)1.00NC35.1031003150-3.58
Chandoli(UP)0.90-2525.20367536905.00
Lalitpur(UP)0.90-10267.3028852880-6.94
Akbarpur(UP)0.8033.3375.104180418015.79
Fatehpur(UP)0.60NC88.40401040004.97
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60NC55.603400332012.40

Published on August 04, 2020
