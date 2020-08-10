Other Prices

as on : 10-08-2020 04:31:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)3.00NC1300.0016001500-42.86
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)15.007.143024.0039850398502.31
Kasganj(UP)2.00NC159.2038400386003.23
Gur(Jaggery)
Mandya(Kar)315.0038.772484.003800360038.18
Bangalore(Kar)66.001002392.00455045504.60
Shamli(UP)50.004.175907.503585358040.59
Gorakhpur(UP)30.0050838.8038603850-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-33.332815.004115412527.60
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.0053.8510219.503520351013.18
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)17.00NC584.003830385010.37
Barhaj(UP)16.00-33.334844.703800379019.50
Golagokarnath(UP)15.007.142288.00326032706.89
Barabanki(UP)12.00-201368.80344034501.18
Gondal(UP)9.50-13.64916.00380035005.56
Muradabad(UP)9.0028.571691.60324032502.86
Hardoi(UP)8.0014.29656.70320032501.27
Jafarganj(UP)8.00-33.33431.004200400031.25
Raath(UP)6.20-22.51042.9039253700-
Paliakala(UP)6.2012.73204.403250324011.49
Maur(UP)6.00-7.6993.703825380021.62
Aligarh(UP)6.00201960.503850390022.22
Hapur(UP)6.00-7.692006.00317031850.63
Kopaganj(UP)6.0020276.003825382514.18
Sirsaganj(UP)6.00-7.69382.6033103200-2.65
Saharanpur(UP)5.5037.52421.503510351012.14
Azamgarh(UP)4.50-10517.203850381514.93
Chandausi(UP)4.00-27.27220.003350336012.42
Firozabad(UP)4.00-13.04415.3034303400-
Madhoganj(UP)4.00-52.94546.403270320023.40
Chorichora(UP)4.00-20135.903870387520.37
Lucknow(UP)3.60NC1939.7034703480-0.86
Faizabad(UP)3.50-12.5229.704150415022.06
Rampur(UP)3.00-14.29132.4030503050-6.15
Mathura(UP)3.00NC874.50350034409.38
Ajuha(UP)2.807.69139.204100410024.24
Shikohabad(UP)2.50150241.003250320080.56
Kayamganj(UP)2.5025491.203700367019.74
Tundla(UP)2.5015097.803650355013.35
Gazipur(UP)2.4071.43286.50368036800.82
Amroha(UP)2.20103256.0033203315-
Mahoba(UP)2.2022.22131.403120311011.03
Badayoun(UP)2.00-33.33845.90335033358.77
Kosikalan(UP)2.00NC178.303500351012.90
Achalda(UP)2.00100102.603800380049.02
Mainpuri(UP)2.0042.86292.20356034907.23
Konch(UP)2.00-9.0995.7030003000-6.25
Bharthna(UP)2.00-2097.303900390019.08
Jangipura(UP)2.0017.65126.503660368012.96
Purulia(WB)2.00NC24.5032503300-2.99
Etawah(UP)1.80-10397.303830382517.48
Nawabganj(UP)1.80NC46.0033503350-
Balrampur(UP)1.60-2096.003600360010.77
Utraula(UP)1.60-5.8847.5035003500-
Atarra(UP)1.50-25155.1031253150-2.34
Khalilabad(UP)1.505088.303625362522.47
Orai(UP)1.5015.3828.3027502750-
Devariya(UP)1.50-25191.003830383216.06
Rasda(UP)1.50NC74.1036803700-
Bahraich(UP)1.40-6.6788.40356035604.40
Basti(UP)1.40-17.65109.003870387016.57
Choubepur(UP)1.30-13.3328.403875390032.71
Baberu(UP)1.20-2044.9031303145-
Farukhabad(UP)1.20NC471.803700365019.35
Mauranipur(UP)1.20-2522.70290030001.75
Kannauj(UP)1.20-7.6995.103700370015.63
Naanpara(UP)1.2010096.80352534755.22
Akbarpur(UP)1.10NC79.304220422016.90
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-16.6743.503650340021.67
Etah(UP)1.0066.67126.00362036509.04
Kasganj(UP)1.00-33.33157.70358035109.82
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC194.00360035000.84
Sahiyapur(UP)1.0025103.503860386514.88
Dadri(UP)1.00NC80.503500350011.11
Bindki(UP)1.0025231.603920390010.11
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC35.8036003560-
Fatehpur(UP)0.8033.3391.80410040507.33
Anandnagar(UP)0.7016.6797.803825381527.50
Chandoli(UP)0.70-22.2227.60375037257.14
Muskara(UP)0.70-22.2238.3031003100-3.58
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.60-33.3343.4036103550-
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60-85117.603840385020.00
Taramira
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.86-4.447.9237503550-3.85

Published on August 10, 2020
