Other Prices

as on : 17-08-2020 03:01:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)17.006.25628.4050551048.53
Ghee
Kasganj(UP)6.00233.33174.8038400386005.49
Gur(Jaggery)
Kudchi(Kar)48.00380477.0030003450-9.09
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.001002855.004150411528.68
Gorakhpur(UP)40.008.11915.8038503850-
Shamli(UP)39.00-2.55986.503525358038.24
Agra(UP)22.00NC2315.503650367014.78
Chittoor(AP)20.00-65.003600--
Barhaj(UP)18.005.884897.703825382019.53
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)17.502.94601.503900383012.39
Barabanki(UP)17.00-5.561403.80351035003.24
Golagokarnath(UP)15.00NC2334.00326032604.15
Muradabad(UP)10.00251709.60325032503.17
Gondal(UP)8.40-1.18942.10380038005.56
Hardoi(UP)7.00NC670.70324032302.53
Ghaziabad(UP)6.00-14.291613.903520354010.00
Paliakala(UP)6.00-14.29217.403240323011.15
Bijnaur(UP)5.0011.1198.603370327530.37
Azamgarh(UP)4.5012.5525.703860385015.22
Chandausi(UP)4.50NC229.003375336013.26
Firozabad(UP)4.5018.42423.6035403450-
Jhansi(UP)4.5040.62149.20282028357.43
Pratapgarh(UP)4.00NC93.5039303910-
Mathura(UP)4.0042.86881.30345035207.81
Sirsaganj(UP)4.00-27.27392.10350033202.94
Allahabad(UP)3.504087.00355033259.23
Amroha(UP)3.0087.53260.6034103400-
Balrampur(UP)3.00200101.203600360010.77
Mainpuri(UP)2.6023.81296.90365035509.94
Faizabad(UP)2.50-28.57232.204250415025.00
Rampur(UP)2.50-10.71137.7030503050-6.15
Devariya(UP)2.5078.57196.903850383216.67
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.67147.704100415024.24
Mahoba(UP)2.4020138.40309030909.96
Achalda(UP)2.0066.67105.803900380052.94
Kayamganj(UP)2.00NC495.203670370018.77
Gazipur(UP)2.00-44.44295.10370036801.37
Rasda(UP)2.00NC80.1036703670-
Chorichora(UP)2.00-33.33140.903860386520.06
Jangipura(UP)2.00-33.33133.103700366014.20
Robertsganj(UP)1.80-1074.80361536002.99
Kosikalan(UP)1.70-22.73182.203650353017.74
Konch(UP)1.60-11.11100.9030203040-5.63
Atarra(UP)1.50NC159.20346531508.28
Farukhabad(UP)1.5025473.303650370017.74
Fatehpur(UP)1.5066.6795.10411541107.72
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.5015044.9036303610-
Shikohabad(UP)1.5050243.502300325027.78
Utraula(UP)1.50-11.7652.4038003500-
Karvi(UP)1.50-46.43163.00350031558.70
Bahraich(UP)1.407590.60356035604.40
Partaval(UP)1.30-13.3372.703750375537.61
Akbarpur(UP)1.308.3383.004220422016.90
Choubepur(UP)1.3018.1830.804060390039.04
Kasganj(UP)1.2050159.703630361011.35
Khalilabad(UP)1.202091.303650362523.31
Nawabganj(UP)1.20-33.3347.2038003350-
Mauranipur(UP)1.205024.70290029001.75
Kannauj(UP)1.20NC96.303700370015.63
Shadabad(UP)1.10-1.103700--
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.0066.6745.103600365020.00
Etah(UP)1.00-16.67128.20365036009.94
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-91.6710250.503520352013.18
Naanpara(UP)1.00NC98.80365035508.96
Muskara(UP)0.90NC41.1032003150-0.47
Lalitpur(UP)0.80-20271.0029202900-5.81
Basti(UP)0.70-46.15113.203850385015.96
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60-33.33117.203845383514.43

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 17, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.