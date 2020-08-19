Other Prices

as on : 19-08-2020 07:54:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)4.0033.33250.0028002400-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)12.00-20682.4051551051.47
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)15.00253122.0040300398503.47
Kasganj(UP)3.0066.67188.8038400385003.23
Gur(Jaggery)
Mandya(Kar)234.0020.622912.003780382037.45
Bangalore(Kar)72.00-2.72538.00450045003.45
Chittoor(AP)68.00-28.421563.0040004300-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)45.0012.52900.004250415031.78
Udaipura(Raj)41.90-7.511162.1031503150-4.55
Gorakhpur(UP)37.507.14988.3038403860-
Barhaj(UP)25.0013.644944.703825382519.53
Shimoga(Kar)24.00230030.0037503550-
Lakhimpur(UP)15.005085104.50325032702.52
Haathras(UP)12.0050198.503600360018.03
Shamli(UP)11.00-756041.503530351038.43
Madhoganj(UP)10.5031.25581.903240325022.26
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.0090010260.503525352013.34
Jafarganj(UP)9.0050454.004230420032.19
Gondal(UP)8.30-4.6959.10380038005.56
Kudchi(Kar)8.00-83.33485.003700300012.12
Muradabad(UP)8.00-11.111726.60336033306.67
Hapur(UP)7.00-12.52021.0031503160NC
Aligarh(UP)6.00-14.291982.503900385023.81
Tundla(UP)6.00140103.803650365013.35
Chandausi(UP)4.50NC233.503375337513.26
Azamgarh(UP)4.0014.29533.203855386515.07
Firozabad(UP)4.00-11.11427.6035503540-
Hardoi(UP)4.00-42.86674.70325032402.85
Raath(UP)4.00-501054.9040009650-
Paliakala(UP)4.0014.29224.903230325010.81
Jaunpur(UP)3.5075161.80380037504.11
Saharanpur(UP)3.5016.672432.003525352012.62
Sirsaganj(UP)3.50NC399.10352035103.53
Jhansi(UP)3.20-20156.40283028257.81
Pratapgarh(UP)3.00-2596.5039203930-
Ballia(UP)3.00-40303.50370037203.93
Mainpuri(UP)3.0015.38299.90363036509.34
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)3.00NC9.003260300023.48
Amroha(UP)2.80-6.673263.4034253410-
Mathura(UP)2.80-20887.60345035007.81
Allahabad(UP)2.50-28.5789.503600355010.77
Etawah(UP)2.5025401.803825382517.33
Faizabad(UP)2.50-16.67237.704225425024.26
Sultanpur(UP)2.50NC128.0039003850-
Tulsipur(UP)2.50212.561.1037003500-
Rasda(UP)2.50NC85.1036503660-
Chorichora(UP)2.50-16.67146.403850384519.75
Mahoba(UP)2.4020142.803120311011.03
Lucknow(UP)2.30151944.0035003500NC
Bahraich(UP)2.2022.2294.60360035605.57
Kosikalan(UP)2.0017.65184.203510365013.23
Achalda(UP)2.00100108.803900390052.94
Kayamganj(UP)2.0033.33498.703650366018.12
Ajuha(UP)2.00-20149.704100410024.24
Konch(UP)2.00-9.09105.1030003025-6.25
Bharthna(UP)2.00-16.67101.703900390019.08
Nawabganj(UP)1.7041.6748.9038003800-
Fatehpur(UP)1.6033.3397.90408041006.81
Mirzapur(UP)1.50-50164.503875382511.99
Shadabad(UP)1.50253.8036503720-
Balrampur(UP)1.50-50102.703600360010.77
Lalitpur(UP)1.4075272.4029102920-6.13
Utraula(UP)1.40-6.6755.3038003800-
Kasganj(UP)1.2020161.903630362011.35
Unnao(UP)1.202017.5032753275-
Partaval(UP)1.20-7.6973.903760375037.98
Kannauj(UP)1.20NC97.503750370017.19
Choubepur(UP)1.20-7.6932.004050406038.70
Atarra(UP)1.10-8.33161.50350035009.38
Naanpara(UP)1.10-15.38101.20366036509.25
Auraiya(UP)1.00-33.33110.00390038506.27
Bangarmau(UP)1.00-1.003250--
Basti(UP)1.0025115.003850385015.96
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.002546.903600360020.00
Etah(UP)1.00-16.67130.40365036409.94
Soharatgarh(UP)1.0011.11119.103840384014.29
Mauranipur(UP)1.00-16.6725.70290029001.75
Devariya(UP)1.00-33.33199.403850384016.67
Chirgaon(UP)1.00NC7.8030503050-
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.3383.003520350011.75
Bindki(UP)1.0011.11233.504080406014.61
Akbarpur(UP)1.00-23.0884.004250422017.73
Muskara(UP)1.00NC43.1031003100-3.58
Chandoli(UP)0.9028.5728.50379037508.29
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.80-46.6745.7036753630-
Khalilabad(UP)0.80-2093.103650366023.31
Anandnagar(UP)0.7016.6799.903830383527.67
Baberu(UP)0.70-3046.6034703150-
Maudaha(UP)0.7016.6731.80345034506.65
Pabiacherra(Tri)0.60NC3.4067506760-
Sahiyapur(UP)0.60-14.29106.503840384010.50
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)9.00-60.871445.0054625590-12.85
Taramira
Malpura(Raj)3.00-6.003960--
Gajsinghpur(Raj)1.70705.4037702990-

Published on August 19, 2020
