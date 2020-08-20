Other Prices

as on : 20-08-2020 01:18:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00-5018.00500500-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)14.0016.673150.0040300402503.60
Gur(Jaggery)
Chittoor(AP)98.0044.121661.0040004000-
Bangalore(Kar)53.00-26.392591.00450045003.45
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)22.0025.71623.503880390011.82
Barhaj(UP)20.00-204964.703825382519.53
Golagokarnath(UP)16.00-5.882367.00325032653.83
Shamli(UP)12.009.096053.503530353038.43
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-33.3385114.50326032502.84
Gondal(UP)8.603.61967.70385038006.94
Muradabad(UP)7.00-12.51733.60338033607.30
Hapur(UP)6.00-14.292027.00320031501.59
Aligarh(UP)5.00-16.671987.503900390023.81
Jafarganj(UP)5.00-44.44459.004200423031.25
Azamgarh(UP)4.5012.5537.703850385514.93
Firozabad(UP)4.5012.5432.1035753550-
Sirsaganj(UP)4.5028.57403.60351035203.24
Srirangapattana(Kar)4.00-75646.00310030006.90
Saharanpur(UP)4.0014.292436.003530352512.78
Hardoi(UP)4.00NC678.70320032501.27
Haathras(UP)4.00-66.67202.503700360021.31
Allahabad(UP)3.002092.503700360013.85
Ajuha(UP)2.5025152.204000410021.21
Tundla(UP)2.50-58.33106.303640365013.04
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.33104.703600360010.77
Lucknow(UP)1.90-17.391945.9035003500NC
Kayamganj(UP)1.80-10500.503660365018.45
Nawabganj(UP)1.60-5.8850.5038203800-
Jhijhank(UP)1.50NC38.8035003550-
Utraula(UP)1.40NC56.7038503800-
Kannauj(UP)1.308.3398.803750375017.19
Bindki(UP)1.2020234.704080408014.61
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00NC47.903600360020.00
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-50476.303660370018.06
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-37.598.90408540806.94
Khalilabad(UP)1.002594.103650365023.31
Naanpara(UP)1.00-9.09102.20366036609.25
Choubepur(UP)1.00-16.6733.004100405040.41
Sahiyapur(UP)0.9050107.403840384010.50
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-20119.903850384014.58
Unnao(UP)0.80-33.3318.3032753275-
Basti(UP)0.70-30115.703860385016.27
Millets
Narayanpur(Cht)10.00-60.16109.6024001700-
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)87.00866.671619.0053405462-14.79
Taramira
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)1.00-6013.2038543508-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 20, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.