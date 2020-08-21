Other Prices

as on : 21-08-2020 08:29:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)3.00-25256.0026002800-
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00NC20.00500500-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)12.00NC706.4051551551.47
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)12.00-203174.0040350403003.59
Kasganj(UP)3.00NC194.8038600384003.76
Sultanpur(UP)2.502521.00525005280036.36
Faizabad(UP)1.80NC26.00480004700020.00
GreenFodder
Ballabhgarh(Har)8.70-27.541.40140112-28.21
Gur(Jaggery)
Mandya(Kar)244.004.273156.003820378038.91
Kudchi(Kar)95.001087.5580.0030003700-9.09
Bangalore(Kar)57.007.552648.00450045003.45
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.00-11.112940.004300425033.33
Gorakhpur(UP)37.50NC1025.8038603840-
Barhaj(UP)26.00304990.703820382519.38
Agra(UP)25.0013.642340.503650365014.78
Shamli(UP)22.0083.336075.503530353038.43
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00-9.09643.503875388011.67
Barabanki(UP)15.00-11.761418.80352535103.68
Golagokarnath(UP)15.00-6.252382.00326032504.15
Anakapally(AP)12.90511.37137.1943254120-
Bangarpet(Kar)12.00-42.86593.0040003600-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)12.002010272.503530352513.50
Aligarh(UP)6.00201993.503850390022.22
Muradabad(UP)6.00-14.291739.60339033807.62
Azamgarh(UP)5.0011.11542.703850385014.93
Kopaganj(UP)4.80-20280.803850382514.93
Firozabad(UP)4.602.22436.7035503575-
Bijnaur(UP)4.50-10103.103400337031.53
Badayoun(UP)4.2068854.40337533809.58
Ballia(UP)4.0033.33307.50380037006.74
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00-201622.903530354010.31
Paliakala(UP)3.50-12.5228.403230323010.81
Sultanpur(UP)3.0020131.0040003900-
Ajuha(UP)3.0020155.204000400021.21
Mathura(UP)3.007.14890.60335034504.69
Gazipur(UP)3.00100299.60380038004.11
Hardoi(UP)3.00-25681.70323032002.22
Haathras(UP)3.00-25205.503700370021.31
Chorichora(UP)3.0020149.403855385019.91
Mainpuri(UP)2.90-3.33302.80360036308.43
Rampur(UP)2.8012140.503650305012.31
Jhansi(UP)2.60-18.75159.00284028308.19
Pratapgarh(UP)2.50-16.6799.0039603920-
Etawah(UP)2.50NC404.303850382518.10
Mirzapur(UP)2.5066.67167.003870387511.85
Devariya(UP)2.50150201.903800385015.15
Balrampur(UP)2.5025107.203600360010.77
Tulsipur(UP)2.50NC63.6037003700-
Raath(UP)2.50-37.51057.4040004000-
Mahoba(UP)2.40NC145.203130312011.39
Auraiya(UP)2.00100112.00385039004.90
Bahraich(UP)2.00-9.0996.60361036005.87
Unnao(UP)2.0015020.3032753275-
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-502438.003530353012.78
Bharthna(UP)2.00NC103.703900390019.08
Faizabad(UP)1.80-28239.504300422526.47
Karvi(UP)1.8012.5166.403545344510.09
Rasda(UP)1.80-2886.9037403650-
Lucknow(UP)1.60-15.791947.5035003500NC
Shadabad(UP)1.606.675.4035003650-
Utraula(UP)1.6014.2958.3038003850-
Konch(UP)1.60-20106.7030003000-6.25
Farukhabad(UP)1.5050477.803650366017.74
Meerut(UP)1.5050581.0034503530-
Kayamganj(UP)1.50-16.67502.003670366018.77
Partaval(UP)1.502575.403750376037.61
Kannauj(UP)1.5015.38100.303700375015.63
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.407547.1036353675-
Orai(UP)1.4016.6730.9027002700-
Amroha(UP)1.20-57.143264.6034703425-
Basti(UP)1.2071.43116.903860386016.27
Kasganj(UP)1.20NC163.103650363011.96
Robertsganj(UP)1.20-33.3376.00360036152.56
Achalda(UP)1.20-40110.004000390056.86
Akbarpur(UP)1.202085.204240425017.45
Choubepur(UP)1.101034.104080410039.73
Atarra(UP)1.00-9.09162.50350035009.38
Baberu(UP)1.0042.8647.6035353470-
Etah(UP)1.00NC131.40365036509.94
Kosikalan(UP)1.00-50185.203450351011.29
Soharatgarh(UP)1.0025120.903840385014.29
Dadri(UP)1.00NC84.003500352011.11
Bindki(UP)1.00-16.67235.704080408014.61
Naanpara(UP)1.00NC103.20362036608.06
Wazirganj(UP)1.002530.5033753320-
Chandoli(UP)0.90NC29.40382537909.29
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-2099.70412540857.98
Mauranipur(UP)0.80-2026.50290029001.75
Anandnagar(UP)0.70NC100.603825383027.50
Khalilabad(UP)0.70-3094.803650365023.31
Bareilly(UP)0.60NC278.903450342015.58
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60-4048.503600360020.00
MaidaAtta
Sultanpur(UP)6.00-97616.0023502500-9.62
Millets
Narayanpur(Cht)10.202119.8024002400-
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)62.00-28.741743.0050805340-18.94
Lakhani(Guj)1.00-50524.0053255175-
Taramira
Degana(Raj)15.00-75.81154.0039003375-
Merta City(Raj)10.90-71.61588.4038003829-8.01

Published on August 21, 2020
