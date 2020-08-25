Other Prices

as on : 25-08-2020 12:27:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Barhaj(UP)22.00-8.335036.703820382019.38
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00NC85124.50326032602.84
Hardoi(UP)4.50-35.71693.20320032501.27
Achalda(UP)2.0066.67112.004000400056.86
Badayoun(UP)1.50-64.29855.903420337511.04
Soharatgarh(UP)1.5087.5123.203825384013.84
Ghatal(WB)1.3018.18195.903800365013.43

Published on August 25, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
