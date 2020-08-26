Other Prices

as on : 26-08-2020 11:39:09 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)12.50NC756.4053052555.88
Gur(Jaggery)
Chittoor(AP)40.00-59.181701.0040004000-
Barhaj(UP)18.00-18.185054.703820382019.38
Lakhimpur(UP)12.002085136.50325032602.52
Sirsaganj(UP)5.50NC414.60349035002.65
Firozabad(UP)4.302.38445.2035503570-
Jhansi(UP)3.6028.57165.40283028407.81
Badayoun(UP)2.4060858.303400342010.39
Achalda(UP)2.00NC114.004000400056.86
Fatehpur(UP)1.0025100.70420041259.95
Unnao(UP)0.80-6021.1032753275-

Published on August 26, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
