Other Prices

as on : 27-08-2020 01:45:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)13.004782.4052553054.41
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)15.00-3204.0040250--
Kasganj(UP)2.40-203.6038700--
Gur(Jaggery)
Kudchi(Kar)95.00-95.003000--3.23
Agra(UP)24.502.082389.003620365013.84
Barhaj(UP)20.0011.115074.703820382019.38
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-16.6785146.50327032503.15
Gondal(UP)8.00-6.98975.70385038506.94
Muradabad(UP)8.0014.291754.60340034007.94
Aligarh(UP)5.00-16.671998.503900385023.81
Jhansi(UP)3.40-5.56168.80284028308.19
Rampur(UP)2.20-21.43142.703645365012.15
Badayoun(UP)2.10-12.5860.403400340010.39
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-8010284.503520353013.18
Achalda(UP)2.00NC116.004020400057.65
Konch(UP)1.60NC108.3029503000-7.81
Shikohabad(UP)1.50NC249.003350330086.11
Unnao(UP)1.407522.5032753275-
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC165.103650364011.96
Khalilabad(UP)1.00-5097.803650365023.31
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-20101.504220420010.47
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-46.67124.003880382515.48
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC101.803870382029.00

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 27, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.