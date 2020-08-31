Other Prices

as on : 31-08-2020 04:09:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)13.503.85809.4052552554.41
Ambala Cantt.(Har)1.8028.5760.20490550-30.00
Ghee
Kasganj(UP)1.40-30206.4039450386006.05
GreenFodder
Ambala Cantt.(Har)14.50-32.56102.20150125-
Gur(Jaggery)
Shamli(UP)40.0081.826115.503600353041.18
Agra(UP)22.00-10.22411.003620362013.84
Barhaj(UP)21.0023.535112.703850385020.31
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00NC10324.503520353013.18
Golagokarnath(UP)16.0014.292412.00326032504.15
Barabanki(UP)14.50-3.331433.30345035251.47
Gondal(UP)8.8010984.5032503850-9.72
Muradabad(UP)8.00NC1762.60342534008.73
Jafarganj(UP)8.00-11.11476.004080410027.50
Ballia(UP)7.0075314.50385038008.15
Ghaziabad(UP)6.00NC1634.903550354010.94
Sirsaganj(UP)4.50-18.18419.10355034904.41
Mainpuri(UP)3.6028.57309.20360036208.43
Azamgarh(UP)3.50-30546.203875385015.67
Faizabad(UP)3.5094.44243.004350430027.94
Jhansi(UP)3.20-5.88172.00284528408.38
Mathura(UP)3.2014.29900.1032003210NC
Paliakala(UP)3.10-11.43231.503250323011.49
Allahabad(UP)3.00NC95.503600370010.77
Firozabad(UP)3.00-30.23448.2036003550-
Ajuha(UP)3.007.14161.004100405024.24
Mirzapur(UP)2.50NC172.003875387511.99
Devariya(UP)2.5025206.403920381018.79
Rasda(UP)2.50-2.503780--
Mahoba(UP)2.40NC147.603100313010.32
Naugarh(UP)2.00NC234.003880387015.82
Lucknow(UP)2.00251949.50360035002.86
Kayamganj(UP)2.00100505.003760370021.68
Madhoganj(UP)2.00-80.95583.903250324022.64
Lalitpur(UP)1.8028.57274.2030102910-2.90
Konch(UP)1.80-10112.1030503050-4.69
Shadabad(UP)1.706.257.1035003500-
Shikohabad(UP)1.50NC250.503550335097.22
Balrampur(UP)1.50-40108.703640360012.00
Basti(UP)1.40-6.67119.803870384016.57
Kannauj(UP)1.40-6.67101.703650370014.06
Choubepur(UP)1.404036.504200410043.84
Soharatgarh(UP)1.3018.18126.403880387015.48
Badayoun(UP)1.20-20863.103425342011.20
Etah(UP)1.2020132.60362036509.04
Fatehpur(UP)1.2020103.704240423010.99
Nawabganj(UP)1.20-2551.7038003820-
Orai(UP)1.20-2033.6031002750-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-33.3351.603600360020.00
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC479.803750365020.97
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC166.103640365011.66
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67118.203900390052.94
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-16.67110.3030703870-11.65
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.3386.503530350012.06
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-1.003600--
Khalilabad(UP)0.90-1098.703625365022.47
Karvi(UP)0.90-50167.303960354522.98
Partaval(UP)0.80-33.3377.403760375537.98
Anandnagar(UP)0.7016.67102.503910387030.33
Atarra(UP)0.70-30164.203960354023.75
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.70-5047.8037103635-
Baberu(UP)0.60-4048.2039503535-
Rajgir
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00-20180.0035253325-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)28.0012106.0035103485-
Palanpur(Guj)17.00-29.171825.0057275312-8.62
Dadri(UP)4.0010012.0034803450-
Paliakala(UP)1.50-3.003430--0.29

Published on August 31, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
