Other Prices

as on : 02-09-2020 11:44:45 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Badayoun(UP)2.1075865.203410342510.71
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.33110.703650364012.31
Fatehpur(UP)1.5025105.204215424010.34
Unnao(UP)1.20-14.2923.7032753275-
Achalda(UP)1.2020119.403800390049.02
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60-53.85127.003880388015.48

Published on September 02, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
