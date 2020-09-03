Other Prices

as on : 03-09-2020 02:00:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)20.0066.673244.0039900403502.44
Kasganj(UP)3.00114.29212.4039700394508.77
Gur(Jaggery)
Shamli(UP)36.00-106151.503530360038.43
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.002510349.503525352010.16
Agra(UP)25.0013.642436.003650362012.31
Barabanki(UP)14.50NC1447.8035003450-0.57
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-9.0985167.5032703280-2.39
Gondal(UP)8.30-5.68992.80385032502.67
Muradabad(UP)8.00NC1770.60341034258.25
Aligarh(UP)6.00NC2010.503900390023.81
Sirsaganj(UP)5.0011.11424.10355035504.41
Chandausi(UP)4.5028.57241.503450340013.86
Hapur(UP)4.00-202036.00326032003.49
Mathura(UP)4.0025904.10340032005.59
Devariya(UP)3.5040209.903925392012.14
Mainpuri(UP)3.10-13.89312.30364036007.85
Lalitpur(UP)2.6044.44276.80298530107.18
Rasda(UP)2.6045.1037403780-
Lucknow(UP)2.50251952.00360036006.67
Kosikalan(UP)2.0066.67188.40350034007.69
Shadabad(UP)1.60-5.888.7036003500-
Atarra(UP)1.50114.29165.704000396021.21
Kasganj(UP)1.5050167.60364036409.97
Orai(UP)1.502535.1031003100-
Shikohabad(UP)1.50NC252.0026003550NC
Kayamganj(UP)1.50-25506.503740376017.98
Saharanpur(UP)1.50502440.503520352515.41
Dadri(UP)1.505088.003500353012.90
Karvi(UP)1.4055.56168.704000396019.76
Bahraich(UP)1.30-27.7899.7016503600-51.61
Kannauj(UP)1.20-14.29102.903700365015.63
Chorichora(UP)1.20-73.33155.103940392511.93
Etah(UP)1.10-8.33133.70364036209.64
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00NC52.603600360020.00
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-33.33106.204220421511.05
Khair(UP)1.0011.11316.003750365017.19
Sandila(UP)1.0066.67596.8032403215-
Khalilabad(UP)0.80-11.1199.50362536255.07
Soharatgarh(UP)0.8033.33127.803870388015.18
Sahiyapur(UP)0.60-40110.903915307012.66
Millets
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00-25.003520--
Hapur(UP)20.00-20.003520--
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00-14.003470--
Narayanpur(Cht)9.20-9.8129.0024002400-
Mawana(UP)3.00-3.003495--
Dadri(UP)3.00-3.003480--
Taramira
Bagru(Raj)5.00257.14256.2033503550-6.94

Published on September 03, 2020
