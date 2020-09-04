Other Prices

as on : 04-09-2020 01:37:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)4.0033.33264.0030002600-
Nanjangud(Kar)2.0010024.00500500-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)14.003.7837.4052552554.41
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)16.0014.293276.0039900403002.44
Sultanpur(UP)2.502526.00485005250028.31
Kasganj(UP)2.00-50216.4039710383009.09
Gur(Jaggery)
Golagokarnath(UP)16.00NC2428.00326032600.77
Barhaj(UP)13.00-38.15125.703900385020.00
Lakhimpur(UP)12.002085179.5032503270-3.56
Muradabad(UP)9.0012.51779.603400341013.33
Madhoganj(UP)9.00350592.903230325012.54
Gondal(UP)8.704.821001.50385038502.67
Aligarh(UP)7.0016.672017.503900390023.42
Sirsaganj(UP)4.50-10428.60356035504.71
Gazipur(UP)3.5016.67303.10385038005.48
Paliakala(UP)3.5012.9235.00323032501.89
Firozabad(UP)3.3010451.5036303600-
Viswan(UP)3.00-25309.00250024004.17
Haathras(UP)3.00NC208.503800370020.63
Mainpuri(UP)3.00-3.23315.30360036406.67
Lucknow(UP)2.80121954.80360036006.67
Jhansi(UP)2.60-18.75174.60285028458.57
Lalitpur(UP)2.50-3.85279.30298029857.00
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-16.67133.5041004000-
Pilibhit(UP)2.5038.89769.703435299011.89
Saharanpur(UP)2.5066.672443.003500352014.75
Badayoun(UP)2.4014.29867.60342534102.54
Mahoba(UP)2.40NC150.00309031009.96
Kayamganj(UP)2.0033.33508.503720374017.35
Devariya(UP)2.00-42.86211.903920392511.68
Konch(UP)2.0011.11114.1031403050-3.38
Shadabad(UP)1.8012.510.5036003600-
Utraula(UP)1.706.2560.0038503800-
Balrampur(UP)1.60-20112.303650365012.31
Amroha(UP)1.50-1.503445--
Karvi(UP)1.507.14170.204000400019.76
Dadri(UP)1.50NC89.503500350012.90
Choubepur(UP)1.30-7.1437.804275420017.12
Etah(UP)1.209.09134.90362036409.04
Kasganj(UP)1.20-20168.803650364010.27
Rasda(UP)1.20-53.856.3037303740-
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC480.803750375017.19
Unnao(UP)1.00-16.6724.7033003275-
Bindki(UP)1.0025237.504200409015.70
Muskara(UP)1.0042.8644.803250325041.30
Chandoli(UP)0.8014.2930.90387538504.45
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-20107.004220422010.76
Sahiyapur(UP)0.8033.33111.703915391510.91
Sandila(UP)0.80-20597.6032103240-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.7016.6756.90330034009.09
Wazirganj(UP)0.60-4031.1034203375-
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)14.00-17.651853.0056005727-10.64
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)10.80-43.75304.40557554453.24
Taramira
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.60-33.3396.8034503250-14.81

Published on September 04, 2020
