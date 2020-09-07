Other Prices

as on : 07-09-2020 04:13:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)18.0012.53312.0039900399002.44
Kasganj(UP)2.5025221.4039650397108.33
Gur(Jaggery)
Shamli(UP)45.00256196.503560353039.61
Konganapuram(TN)40.00-40.004400--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00-12.52975.003950430017.91
Chittoor(AP)30.00-251731.0040004000-
Agra(UP)20.00-202456.003620365011.38
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00NC663.503880387511.82
Lakhimpur(UP)15.002585194.5032503250-3.27
Gorakhpur(UP)15.00-251080.8040203935-
Barabanki(UP)14.50NC1462.30354035000.57
Golagokarnath(UP)14.00-12.52442.0032503260-0.31
Barhaj(UP)12.00-7.695137.703910390020.31
Muradabad(UP)10.0011.111789.603460340015.33
Gondal(UP)8.60-1.151010.10385038502.39
Bhadravathi(Kar)6.00NC419.0035293120-
Viswan(UP)6.00100315.0024002500NC
Aligarh(UP)5.00-28.572022.503850390022.22
Maigalganj(UP)5.00-33.334134.503200320064.95
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.00-8010354.50350035259.72
Mahoba(UP)4.80100154.803100309010.32
Paliakala(UP)4.7034.29239.70322032301.90
Madhoganj(UP)4.50-50597.403250323013.24
Sirsaganj(UP)4.50NC433.10356035604.71
Kopaganj(UP)4.20-19.23290.203900386016.42
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00-33.331638.90350035509.38
Hardoi(UP)4.00-11.11697.2032003200NC
Firozabad(UP)3.8015.15455.3036203630-
Chandausi(UP)3.50-22.22245.003440345013.53
Lucknow(UP)3.50251958.303750360011.11
Mathura(UP)3.50-12.5907.60329034002.17
Allahabad(UP)3.00NC98.503650360010.61
Faizabad(UP)3.00-14.29246.004270435012.37
Mainpuri(UP)3.00NC318.30360036006.67
Ajuha(UP)2.60-13.33163.604150410025.76
Pratapgarh(UP)2.50NC101.5039653960-
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-28.57548.703900387510.80
Etawah(UP)2.50NC406.803850385010.00
Lalitpur(UP)2.50NC281.803980298044.73
Saharanpur(UP)2.50NC2445.503500350014.75
Balrampur(UP)2.5056.25114.803650365012.31
Karvi(UP)2.5066.67172.704000400019.76
Rasda(UP)2.50108.338.8037603730-
Badayoun(UP)2.10-12.5869.70342534254.42
Kosikalan(UP)2.00NC190.403600350010.77
Shikohabad(UP)2.0033.33254.003600260038.46
Achalda(UP)2.0066.67121.40380038008.54
Kayamganj(UP)2.00NC510.503750372018.30
Devariya(UP)2.00NC213.903920392011.68
Jangipura(UP)2.00-20137.603830378018.21
Pilibhit(UP)1.80-28771.503460343512.70
Shadabad(UP)1.80NC12.3036003600-
Konch(UP)1.80-10115.9032003140-1.54
Gazipur(UP)1.70-51.43304.80385038505.48
Unnao(UP)1.505026.2032753300-
Utraula(UP)1.50-11.7661.5038503850-
Dadri(UP)1.50NC91.003470350010.16
Choubepur(UP)1.5015.3839.304280427517.26
Rudauli(UP)1.50-66.67307.4035303340-
Bharthna(UP)1.40-30105.103910390011.71
Bahraich(UP)1.30NC101.00360016505.57
Etah(UP)1.308.33136.20362036209.04
Muskara(UP)1.303046.103150325036.96
Kasganj(UP)1.20NC170.003660365010.57
Fatehpur(UP)1.0025108.004235422011.45
Orai(UP)1.00-33.3336.1035503100-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC195.00360036001.98
Partaval(UP)1.002578.40395037607.63
Puranpur(UP)1.00-75216.9034202910-
Kannauj(UP)1.00-16.67103.903700370013.85
Bindki(UP)1.00NC238.504200420015.70
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC2.0036503600-
Robertsganj(UP)0.80-52.9478.50371036255.70
Sahiyapur(UP)0.80NC112.503915391510.91
Anandnagar(UP)0.70NC103.203910391026.13
Atarra(UP)0.70-53.33166.404000400021.21
Khair(UP)0.70-30316.703750375017.19
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.60-14.2948.4037853710-
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)105.00-25840.006420.00
Palanpur(Guj)5.00-64.291863.0054755600-12.64
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.20-88.89306.8053505575-0.93
Vadgam(Guj)1.10NC7.8054354555-
Taramira
Bagru(Raj)4.00-20264.20385033506.94

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 07, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.