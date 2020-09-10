Other Prices

as on : 10-09-2020 07:29:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)4.00-201322.003400280021.43
Davangere(Kar)3.00-25270.0033003000-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)12.00-33.333336.0039900399002.44
Kasganj(UP)2.50NC226.4039500396507.92
Gur(Jaggery)
Shamli(UP)44.00-2.226240.503575356040.20
Bhavani(TN)43.00-43.004200--
Chittoor(AP)39.00301770.0042004000-
Mumbai(Mah)31.00-61.732521.00480047002.13
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00-14.293005.003930395017.31
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)16.50-17.5680.003890388012.10
Barhaj(UP)16.0033.335153.703920391020.25
Golagokarnath(UP)15.007.142457.00326032500.93
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00-6.6785208.5032603250-2.98
Barabanki(UP)14.00-3.451476.30360035400.84
Gorakhpur(UP)13.50-101094.3040404020-
Jafarganj(UP)10.0025486.004000408026.98
Gondal(UP)8.00-6.981018.10385038502.39
Muradabad(UP)7.00-301796.603450346015.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)7.004010361.503540350014.19
Madhoganj(UP)7.0055.56604.403250325013.24
Srirangapattana(Kar)6.0020657.00310030003.33
Bijnaur(UP)6.0033.33109.103460340033.85
Ghaziabad(UP)6.00501644.903525350010.16
Aligarh(UP)5.00NC2027.503850385022.22
Maigalganj(UP)4.50-104139.003200320064.95
Mahoba(UP)4.40-8.33159.20311031002.30
Kopaganj(UP)4.20NC294.403975390012.29
Ballia(UP)4.00-42.86318.50384038506.37
Hapur(UP)4.00NC2040.00335032608.06
Haathras(UP)4.0033.33212.503500380012.90
Sirsaganj(UP)4.00-11.11437.10365035605.80
Paliakala(UP)3.70-21.28243.40324032202.21
Firozabad(UP)3.60-5.26458.9036403620-
Allahabad(UP)3.5016.67102.003655365010.76
Amroha(UP)3.50133.335.0035403445-
Mainpuri(UP)3.206.67321.50360036008.27
Pratapgarh(UP)3.0020104.5040103965-
Mathura(UP)3.00-14.29910.60348032908.07
Raath(UP)3.00201060.4042004000-
Rasda(UP)3.002011.8037503760-
Lucknow(UP)2.90-17.141961.20370037508.82
Azamgarh(UP)2.8012551.504000390013.48
Ajuha(UP)2.807.69166.404200415025.37
Puranpur(UP)2.60160219.5034503420-
Kayamganj(UP)2.5025513.003680375016.09
Pilibhit(UP)2.5038.89774.00340034607.26
Bharthna(UP)2.4071.43107.503900391011.43
Devariya(UP)2.3015216.203935392012.59
Etawah(UP)2.00-20408.80385038508.45
Kosikalan(UP)2.00NC192.40350036007.69
Lalitpur(UP)2.00-20283.80298039808.36
Achalda(UP)2.00NC123.40380038008.54
Balrampur(UP)2.00-20116.80365036508.96
Tulsipur(UP)2.00-2065.6038503700-
Konch(UP)2.0011.11117.9031503200-3.08
Bahraich(UP)1.8038.46102.80360036006.51
Unnao(UP)1.802028.0032753275-
Nawabganj(UP)1.6033.3353.3038003800-
Badayoun(UP)1.50-28.57871.20346034256.46
Kasganj(UP)1.5025171.503680366011.18
Pukhrayan(UP)1.5050196.50375036006.23
Shikohabad(UP)1.50-25255.503600360038.46
Saharanpur(UP)1.50-402447.003500350014.75
Muskara(UP)1.5015.3847.603300315043.48
Choubepur(UP)1.50NC40.804300428017.81
Orai(UP)1.404037.5035003550-
Shadabad(UP)1.40-22.2213.7036303600-
Atarra(UP)1.2071.43167.604025400018.38
Basti(UP)1.20-14.29121.003980387012.43
Partaval(UP)1.202079.60395539507.77
Utraula(UP)1.20-2062.7038503850-
Rudauli(UP)1.20-20308.6035803530-
Etah(UP)1.10-15.38137.303640362010.64
Khalilabad(UP)1.0025100.50366036259.25
Kannauj(UP)1.00NC104.903700370013.85
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.3392.003500347012.90
Sandila(UP)1.0025598.6031403210-
Bindki(UP)1.00NC239.504200420015.38
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC3.0037003650-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.8033.3349.2038053785-
Anandnagar(UP)0.70NC103.903970391028.06
Sahiyapur(UP)0.70-12.5113.204000391513.64
Safdarganj(UP)0.70-6582.003500342512.18
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60-25128.403950387011.90
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)140.0033.331120.0046NC
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00NC260.0035003525-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.0025176.0035003510-
Mumbai(Mah)25.00-372.005100--
Hapur(UP)25.00NC100.0034803480-
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-30.003470--
Sainthia(WB)10.80-21.603830--
Palanpur(Guj)7.00401877.0053305475-14.95
Mawana(UP)4.0033.3314.0035003485-
Dadri(UP)4.00NC20.0034803480-
Paliakala(UP)1.40-6.675.80345034300.29
Vadgam(Guj)1.209.0910.2053005435-
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)5.00NC2426.00377133940.80
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)3.2022019.6038733854-

Published on September 10, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
