Other Prices

as on : 11-09-2020 02:22:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)16.0014.29869.4052052530.00
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)15.00253366.0039900399002.44
Kasganj(UP)2.00-20230.4039600395008.20
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-2030.00475004850025.66
Faizabad(UP)1.20-4028.404500046000-
Gur(Jaggery)
Shamli(UP)36.00-18.186276.503570357540.00
Agra(UP)29.00452485.003650362013.35
Golagokarnath(UP)16.006.672473.00325032600.62
Barabanki(UP)15.007.141491.30361036001.12
Barhaj(UP)14.00-12.55167.703920392020.25
Lakhimpur(UP)13.00-7.1485221.5032703260-2.97
Hardoi(UP)10.00150707.2032003200NC
Gondal(UP)8.506.251026.60385038502.39
Ballia(UP)6.0050324.50385038406.65
Muradabad(UP)6.00-14.291802.603440345014.67
Aligarh(UP)5.00NC2032.503750385019.05
Ghaziabad(UP)5.00-16.671649.903525352510.16
Maigalganj(UP)5.0011.114144.003200320064.95
Madhoganj(UP)5.00-28.57609.403250325013.24
Mahoba(UP)4.604.55163.80310031101.97
Jaunpur(UP)4.5087.5168.70392538509.94
Tundla(UP)4.5080110.803650364013.00
Paliakala(UP)4.2013.51247.60327032403.15
Karvi(UP)4.0060176.704000400016.79
Firozabad(UP)3.702.78462.6036303640-
Pilibhit(UP)3.5040777.50339534007.10
Mathura(UP)3.5016.67914.10346034807.45
Faizabad(UP)3.00NC249.004200427010.53
Saharanpur(UP)3.001002450.003500350014.75
Mainpuri(UP)2.80-12.5324.30362036008.87
Jhansi(UP)2.60NC177.20284028507.98
Pratapgarh(UP)2.50-16.67107.0040254010-
Amroha(UP)2.50-28.577.5035803540-
Etawah(UP)2.5025411.30385038508.45
Lalitpur(UP)2.5025286.30298529808.55
Sultanpur(UP)2.50NC136.0039004100-
Ajuha(UP)2.50-10.71168.904200420025.37
Balrampur(UP)2.5025119.303700365010.45
Konch(UP)2.5025120.4031503150-3.08
Bahraich(UP)2.2022.22105.00361036006.80
Lucknow(UP)2.20-24.141963.40370037008.82
Devariya(UP)2.10-8.7218.303935393512.59
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-28.57553.504000400013.48
Badayoun(UP)2.0033.33873.20345034606.15
Shikohabad(UP)2.0033.33257.503600360038.46
Achalda(UP)2.00NC125.40380038008.54
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-20515.003670368015.77
Partaval(UP)2.0066.6781.60395039557.63
Haathras(UP)2.00-50214.503500350012.90
Rasda(UP)2.00-33.3313.8037603750-
Jangipura(UP)2.00NC139.60386038306.63
Kosikalan(UP)1.80-10194.20355035009.23
Utraula(UP)1.6033.3364.3038503850-
Choubepur(UP)1.606.6742.404325430018.49
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.505054.103600360020.00
Farukhabad(UP)1.5050482.303700375013.85
Nawabganj(UP)1.50-6.2554.8038003800-
Gazipur(UP)1.50-11.76306.30386038507.22
Tulsipur(UP)1.50-2567.1038503850-
Muskara(UP)1.50NC49.103300330043.48
Raath(UP)1.50-501061.9042004200-
Wazirganj(UP)1.5015032.6034503420-
Naugarh(UP)1.30-35235.303975388012.77
Shadabad(UP)1.30-7.1415.0036503630-
Kasganj(UP)1.20-20172.703660368010.57
Robertsganj(UP)1.205079.70370037106.32
Etah(UP)1.00-9.09138.303650364010.94
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.002550.2037803805-
Orai(UP)1.00-28.5738.5035003500-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.0042.86114.204000400013.31
Dadri(UP)1.00NC93.003520350013.55
Bindki(UP)1.00NC240.504200420015.38
Fatehpur(UP)0.90-10108.904235423510.57
Sandila(UP)0.80-20599.4031603140-
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-14.2912.503000300011.11
Rajgir
Lakhani(Guj)16.001500558.0053205055-
Palanpur(Guj)0.90-87.141878.8054905330-12.40
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.80-33.33308.40554053502.59
Taramira
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.00566.67104.8035003450-13.58
Bagru(Raj)2.00-50268.2034503850-4.17
Goluwala(Raj)1.00NC702.0039003690-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 11, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.