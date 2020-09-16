Other Prices

as on : 16-09-2020 12:44:56 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)5.00251332.003600340028.57
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)16.503.12902.40520520-13.33
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)14.00-6.673394.003990040250-
Gur(Jaggery)
Chittoor(AP)40.002.561810.0040004200-
Tundla(UP)11.00144.44121.803700365013.85
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-23.0885231.50335032700.90
Jafarganj(UP)10.00NC496.004050400028.57
Gondal(UP)7.80-8.241034.40382038501.87
Hardoi(UP)6.00-40713.203520320012.46
Aligarh(UP)5.00NC2037.503850375022.22
Maigalganj(UP)4.00-204148.003270320068.56
Amroha(UP)3.504011.0036553580-
Firozabad(UP)3.00-18.92465.6036753630-
Jhansi(UP)2.50-3.85179.70284028407.78
Badayoun(UP)2.2010875.40344034507.17
Puranpur(UP)1.60-38.46221.1034603450-
Fatehpur(UP)1.3044.44110.204235423512.04
Achalda(UP)1.20-40126.603900380011.40
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.29104.504035397030.16
Taramira
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)0.70-78.1221.0038403873-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 16, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.