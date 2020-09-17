Other Prices

as on : 17-09-2020 01:55:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)12.00-14.293418.003990039900-
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)11.001085242.5033403350-0.30
Aligarh(UP)6.00202043.503900385023.42
Firozabad(UP)3.4013.33469.0036503675-
Unnao(UP)1.20-33.3329.20327532753.97
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00NC115.204000400012.99
Rajgir
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)25.00-50.007--

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 17, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.